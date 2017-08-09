 go to content

Women Around The World Are Swapping Simple And Sweet Stories Of "Girls Supporting Girls"

Not revolutionary, but pretty fucking pure.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Over the weekend, 18-year-old Anyssa Richardson from Arizona shared an anecdote that she believed represents a basic gesture of "girls supporting girls."

i asked this girl where she got her nails done&amp;she googled the exact address &amp; showed me a pic of the building THATS girls supporting girls
slug boy @ghostgrI

i asked this girl where she got her nails done&amp;she googled the exact address &amp; showed me a pic of the building THATS girls supporting girls

Reply Retweet Favorite

Richardson told BuzzFeed News the full story. She said the women stopped "everything she was doing" to make sure she had the exact coordinates of the salon.

Richardson said this woman began "digging through her purse" for her phone "and starts giving me cross streets while pulling the place on Google and showing me a picture of the building, who to ask for, etc." "It was so cute, it made my day," she added.
Anyssa Richardson

Richardson said this woman began "digging through her purse" for her phone "and starts giving me cross streets while pulling the place on Google and showing me a picture of the building, who to ask for, etc."

"It was so cute, it made my day," she added.

Her tweet, along with being retweeted a few thousand times, soon compelled other women to share other similarly simple and sweet encounters.

"Once I complimented a girl i'd never met on her adorable flower patches and she said one would look cute on my hat so she gave it to me," 18-year-old Becki Clarke (@BecklezYaaas) wrote.

@ghostgrI Once I complimented a girl i'd never met on her adorable flower patches and she said one would look cute… https://t.co/7NdqaMc5Lo
Pastel princess ✨ @BecklezYaaas

@ghostgrI Once I complimented a girl i'd never met on her adorable flower patches and she said one would look cute… https://t.co/7NdqaMc5Lo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clarke, who's from Nottingham in the UK, told BuzzFeed News she attended an arts camp in Canada when she met the girl. "She said something along the lines of 'I wouldn't know where to use it, and it would look really nice on you,'" she recounted.

"I was so happy — the one she chose for me was a daisy, which has always been one of my favorite flowers," Clarked added. "Even in the smallest of ways, that kindness she showed me will always stay with me, and inspires me to show the same kindness to somebody else."
Becki Clarke

"I was so happy — the one she chose for me was a daisy, which has always been one of my favorite flowers," Clarked added.

"Even in the smallest of ways, that kindness she showed me will always stay with me, and inspires me to show the same kindness to somebody else."

Others soon chimed in. Hallie Hall, a 24-year-old from Seattle, shared a moment when a woman shared her lipstick in the bathroom of a club in Sydney.

I asked a girl what lipstick she was wearing in a club bathroom and she pulled it out and applied it on me so nicel… https://t.co/betyRYuRef
Hallie Hall @Hal_Bal9000

I asked a girl what lipstick she was wearing in a club bathroom and she pulled it out and applied it on me so nicel… https://t.co/betyRYuRef

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her tweet has gone hugely viral, with more than 33,000 retweets.

"I told her I loved her lipstick and asked what it was, and she just whipped it out said, 'hold still' and applied it to me," Hall told BuzzFeed News. "It was so nice."

She said that simple gesture has always stuck with her. "In a society that so often tries to pit us against each other it's great to see all these positive stories about kindness shared by random women," she said of the other tweets she's read, inspired by Richardson.
Hallie Hall

She said that simple gesture has always stuck with her.

"In a society that so often tries to pit us against each other it's great to see all these positive stories about kindness shared by random women," she said of the other tweets she's read, inspired by Richardson.

Hall's tweet then inspired more people to share. "I asked a girl where did she cut her hair and she took an appointment for me and a discount at that hairdresser," someone wrote.

@Hal_Bal9000 @Nihad_Nour I asked a girl where did she cut her hair and she took an appointment for me and a discoun… https://t.co/gkVjXwCjjT
Hana Osman @HanaOsman

@Hal_Bal9000 @Nihad_Nour I asked a girl where did she cut her hair and she took an appointment for me and a discoun… https://t.co/gkVjXwCjjT

Reply Retweet Favorite
@HanaOsman @Hal_Bal9000 Girls are very sweet and supportive despite what people want us to believe about each other.
نهاد نور @Nihad_Nour

@HanaOsman @Hal_Bal9000 Girls are very sweet and supportive despite what people want us to believe about each other.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"i told a girl i liked her bracelet before and she pulled one out of her bag, said 'i have hundreds of these' and put it on my wrist," someone else pitched in.

@Hal_Bal9000 i told a girl i liked her bracelet before and she pulled one out of her bag, said "i have hundreds of… https://t.co/P7FVq0IeI3
jay @yifanstwt

@Hal_Bal9000 i told a girl i liked her bracelet before and she pulled one out of her bag, said "i have hundreds of… https://t.co/P7FVq0IeI3

Reply Retweet Favorite

The stories were not revolutionary, but each perfectly wholesome and uniquely kind.

I once told a girl I liked her outfit and she wrote down the links for EVERY PIECE OF CLOTHING SHE WAS WEARING I lo… https://t.co/niQrsZVoUL
Abygale Ivy ♡ @_LunarDelRey

I once told a girl I liked her outfit and she wrote down the links for EVERY PIECE OF CLOTHING SHE WAS WEARING I lo… https://t.co/niQrsZVoUL

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Hal_Bal9000 A girl in the red brick bathroom told me I was pretty then shoved a flask full of parrot bay in my mouth💖
punkin pie @xxxhappycamper

@Hal_Bal9000 A girl in the red brick bathroom told me I was pretty then shoved a flask full of parrot bay in my mouth💖

Reply Retweet Favorite

The thread has caused many others to simply reflect and appreciate each other.

@Hal_Bal9000 girls are so fucking nice i-i love girls
@jikookpls

@Hal_Bal9000 girls are so fucking nice i-i love girls

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Hal_Bal9000 Girls supporting girls is what i live for
saloni @oohsehunftw

@Hal_Bal9000 Girls supporting girls is what i live for

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although, some people shared less-than-kind interactions with other women — and they were hilariously honest.

@Hal_Bal9000 @ashleyxvictoria I asked a girl where she got her shirt and she turned up her nose, said "idk" flipped her hair and walked away
Shady Kaiti @realslimkaitii

@Hal_Bal9000 @ashleyxvictoria I asked a girl where she got her shirt and she turned up her nose, said "idk" flipped her hair and walked away

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Hal_Bal9000 @marielarflores I asked this girl what the summer assignment was for school and she said " I have a boyfriend"
Timmy Thick👦 @timsterzz

@Hal_Bal9000 @marielarflores I asked this girl what the summer assignment was for school and she said " I have a boyfriend"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Richardson said she was pleasantly surprised to see the experiences being shared around the world. To those mocking the simplicity, she echoed the tweets of others: It's just a celebration of the women "taking the extra mile."

@scip_ine @ghostgrI You missed the point. This was about how a girl was completely ok w/ sharing beauty tips &amp; taki… https://t.co/ocMEPec4sv
DING @solibeau

@scip_ine @ghostgrI You missed the point. This was about how a girl was completely ok w/ sharing beauty tips &amp; taki… https://t.co/ocMEPec4sv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Case in point.

I went out to eat &amp; a waitress' false lashes were falling off. So I gave homegirl my lash glue. https://t.co/68znHsuO8Z
zaylers ✨ @azalea_table

I went out to eat &amp; a waitress' false lashes were falling off. So I gave homegirl my lash glue. https://t.co/68znHsuO8Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

