This is Melvin Brown, 19, with his two sisters Ayanna and Mia Rose. Melvin is currently attending Rowan College in Burlington County, New Jersey.

On Thursday, Melvin, his mom, and his two sisters made a trip to a local ShopRite when he started "acting a fool" in the parking lot, he recalled to BuzzFeed News, laughing.

The kids were waiting on their mom in the parking lot when the song "Valid Like Salad" by Joo & DJ C-Him came on. Melvin jumped out of the car and started dancing, as his sisters recorded him "being goofy per usual."

Brown said he then made eye contact with a stranger across from them in the lot.