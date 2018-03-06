A 32-Year-Old Former College Student In NYC Is Refusing To Leave Her Dorm Because She Simply Refuses

According to a recent lawsuit, Hunter College is attempting to evict the 32-year-old former student named Lisa S. Palmer, whom they believe has been illegally squatting in their 25th Street dorm for two years (one of these dorms is pictured above).

The lawsuit alleges Palmer, who was a Geography major, failed to pay her dues "almost immediately" after enrolling in the dorm, and dropped out in 2016 when she was denied summer housing.

The school claims they've sent her notices of owed residence fees as well as repeated eviction notices over the years, that have been "ignored," the lawsuit alleges. Hunter College is asking for repayment of "a staggering $94,000 in unpaid residence hall charges on account of her continued occupancy."