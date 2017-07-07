Lele Pons is a popular sketch YouTuber who's amassed nearly 5 million subscribers to date. Her subsequent social media channels have millions of fans and followers.
But on Wednesday, Pons drew controversy and downright confusion when she shared this photo (that's since been deleted). Pons is seen with a fresh haircut, and her friend holding her lock of chopped blonde hair. "DONATED MY HAIR!!!" Pons captioned the photo that was uploaded to Instagram, and then Twitter.
Fans and internet detectives who looked a little more closely at the locks noticed that the ends appeared to have tracks commonly found on hair extensions. The images soon disappeared from all of Pons' social channels.
It's caused a lot of people online to question whether Pons had donated her real hair, and/or if she had donated at all.
Pons, until this point, has remained mum. But @Emily_graceffa claimed the star blocked her on Twitter.
People are also pointing out that, assuming Pons's hair is bleached, most donation organizations do not accept bleached hair.
It's caused tides of people across social media to accuse the YouTube star of lying.
It's angered some, but a lot of people are finding the ridiculousness in both the allegations and the deleted 'gram.
It's even become a parody and meme.
Pons has yet to address the allegations publicly. BuzzFeed News has reached out to her team for comment.
