A Mom Put A Message For Her Teen Son On A Vodka Bottle If He Ever Tried To Drink It

2. For the holidays this year, his mom purchased a unique bottle of vodka from Costco. The bottle has a built-in, pre-programmed digital banner so you can customize a display message. Ms. Cheryl had originally set it to say, “Happy holidays from the Slavazzas,” Spencer said.
But one day recently, as he walked past the bottle, he noticed the message had been changed.
And the message seemed to be addressing him, specifically.
3. Spencer’s mom had apparently reprogrammed the vodka so that it read, spelled out very slowly across the bottle, “DRINK THIS N ILL WHOOP YA ASS.”
Spencer laughed when he read the message, recorded it, and shared it to his Twitter, where it’s been re-shared thousands of times.
A lot of people called Spencer’s mom “extra” for it, and a lot more people have been hailing this as “parent goals.”
If you’re wondering, Spencer has not touched Cheryl’s alcohol, he confirms to BuzzFeed News.
“I consider myself a responsible child as I’m underage and respect my mom’s rules,” he said.
7. But he did tell his mom that people online were praising her and her parenting. And while Ms. Cheryl found the comments funny, she also warned his son “to be careful about what [he] posts on the internet,” Spencer said.
8. Moms .
