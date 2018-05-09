Dr. Dre Just Lost A Long Trademark Battle To A Gynecologist And Actual Doctor Named Dr. Drai

Share On more Share On more

Hip hop mogul Dr. Dre has just lost a three-year legal battle with a Pennsylvania-based OBGYN named Draion M. Burch after Burch fought to trademark the name "Dr. Drai."

Hip hop mogul Dr. Dre has just lost a three-year legal battle with a Pennsylvania-based OBGYN named Draion M. Burch after Burch fought to trademark the name "Dr. Drai."

In 2015, Burch, who's gone by the moniker Dr. Drai, attempted to trademark his nickname.

Dr. Dre tried to block the motion. According to the case, the rapper-producer-turned-entrepreneur claimed their similar-sounding names might cause "confusion" and a "suggestion of a connection" between his giant music empire and a gynecologist.

Burch responded, stating there would be no confusion because Dr. Dre is not a real doctor.

"It is not likely that consumers will recognize Applicant’s Dr. Drai’s marks as referring to Dr. Dre because Dr. Dre is not a medical doctor nor is he qualified to provide any type of medical services or sell products specifically in the medical or healthcare industry," Burch said.