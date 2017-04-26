Sections

People Are Cracking Up At A Mom Who's Been Trying To Scam A Trump Rally To Create Empty Seats

"Give your mom a big hug," a stranger told her daughter. "She's doing the Lord's work."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 21-year-old Becca Mayo and her mom, Susan. Becca is currently a junior at the University of Minnesota, while her mom lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Becca Mayo

Susan is "not a fan" of the President Trump — to say the least.

Susan told BuzzFeed News she thinks he's "an embarrassment to America" and that he has "no clue what he was getting himself into" with running a country.

On Tuesday, while Becca was in class, she got an automated text saying she'd been registered for a Trump rally in Pennsylvania this Saturday. "I was really confused at first because it was completely out of the blue," Becca said.

Becca Mayo

But then she got another text — this time from her mom. Her mom explained that she's been trying to sign as many people up that she knew for the rally "so there'll be empty seats."

Becca Mayo

"It seriously made me realize how much I'm like her because this is some next-level petty that I would 100% also think of doing," Becca said of her mom.

Becca then shared the stunt on Twitter. Susan has gained the approval of complete strangers, and other anti-Trump people. "She's doing the Lord's work," someone responded.

@jewish_beyonce give your mom a big hug. she's doing the lord's work
m 🌥 @collegiatedish

@jewish_beyonce give your mom a big hug. she's doing the lord's work

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jewish_beyonce This is the most incredible thing I've ever seen in my entire life
Maddie Pope @WhoIsMadeline

@jewish_beyonce This is the most incredible thing I've ever seen in my entire life

Reply Retweet Favorite

And pure, no-questions-asked applause.

@jewish_beyonce
v💞🇲🇽 @vivianarlxtt

@jewish_beyonce

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jewish_beyonce
rae! @mxmbbs

@jewish_beyonce

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jewish_beyonce Your mother is a saint
Ha̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍̍voc @Havoc3001

@jewish_beyonce Your mother is a saint

Reply Retweet Favorite

Susan told BuzzFeed News she's not at all worried how a president, who's very active on Twitter, would react to her stunt. She suspects Trump will probably block her daughter on Twitter since she's made it public, but both Susan and Becca are OK with that.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters

"I think she would be happy if Trump somehow saw my tweet and got angry because then she'd know she'd been right for calling him a baby and a loser ever since, like, the primary election," Becca added.

She's not too worried about fiery Trump supporters either, because her fiancé, who she's going to marry in two weeks, voted Trump. "We agree to disagree," Susan said.

Susan Mayo

"I knew he was a conservative and he knew I was a liberal," Susan added. "We've had several heated discussions, [but] it's really not worth it."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

