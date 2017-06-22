Sections

People Can't Stop Trolling These Guys For Saying Snapchat Filters Create A "Facade" For Women

"My boyfriend was so sad when he met me in person and I didn't have the dog filter on."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last month, four men from Birmingham, Alabama, who co-host a podcast together, tweeted a curious and rhetorical question asking women if they "know these Snapchat filters create a facade on how you look in person?"

Do women know these Snapchat filters create a facade on how you really look in person ?
TheBarbershopPodcast @BarbershopPod

Do women know these Snapchat filters create a facade on how you really look in person ?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Implying that women — who exclusively use Snapchat, apparently — are creating false images of themselves when they take and share selfies using a filter.

The guys of The Barbershop Podcast told BuzzFeed News that 28-year-old Matt was the one who actually authored this tweet.

Well, women immediately and collectively clutched their pearls. Like, "What?! You mean to tell me..."

@BarbershopPod Omg You Mean To Tell Me THIS WHOLE TIME I REALLY DONT HAVE CHEETAH EARS &amp; A BLACK NOSE? No Way😩
.21 @Dee_DotCom

@BarbershopPod Omg You Mean To Tell Me THIS WHOLE TIME I REALLY DONT HAVE CHEETAH EARS &amp; A BLACK NOSE? No Way😩

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BarbershopPod YOU MEAN IM NOT A DANCING BUNNY????
birthing individual @DatGirl_ICEY

@BarbershopPod YOU MEAN IM NOT A DANCING BUNNY????

Reply Retweet Favorite

They had no idea. Many were very perplexed by the notion that their filters do not accurately represent what they look like IRL.

@BarbershopPod F you mean?
bambi. @xoivyy

@BarbershopPod F you mean?

Reply Retweet Favorite
My mouth really this big RT @BarbershopPod Do women know these Snapchat filters create a facade on how you really l… https://t.co/J7ufEBWPlA
soca empress @tiffyMontana

My mouth really this big RT @BarbershopPod Do women know these Snapchat filters create a facade on how you really l… https://t.co/J7ufEBWPlA

Reply Retweet Favorite

It compelled a lot of women to apologize. "Sorry I misled you to believe I have cat ears and a pink nose."

@BarbershopPod sorry i misled you to believe i have cat ears and a pink nose
liz khalifa @lizkhalifanyc

@BarbershopPod sorry i misled you to believe i have cat ears and a pink nose

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sorry to let you down. I don't really have a glowing pink flower headband in real life."

@BarbershopPod Sorry to let you down. I don't really have a glowing pink flower headband in real life 😔!
bianca✨. @Annalee_Beauty

@BarbershopPod Sorry to let you down. I don't really have a glowing pink flower headband in real life 😔!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sorry for making people think I'm a chili pepper." :(

@BarbershopPod sorry for making ppl think i m a chili pepper
marv @schmooopsie

@BarbershopPod sorry for making ppl think i m a chili pepper

Reply Retweet Favorite

And prompted a lot of empathy for men who were hoping to date the exact woman depicted in the snap.

@

Reply Retweet Favorite

One man finally felt that his voice had been heard. "When you meet shorty for the first time and she don't got fuckin' bunny ears," he responded with angry emojis.

when u meet shorty for the first time &amp; she don't got fuckin bunny ears&lt;&lt;&lt;&lt; 😡😡😡 https://t.co/nmWN5eCyFW
Al Sharpton fan acc @donte5O2

when u meet shorty for the first time &amp; she don't got fuckin bunny ears&lt;&lt;&lt;&lt; 😡😡😡 https://t.co/nmWN5eCyFW

Reply Retweet Favorite

@Donte5O2's tweet went massively viral, and now has almost 49,000 retweets.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the user so he can expound on this alarming and emotionally tolling trend.

However — in real honesty — some people really did think Matt's tweet spoke truth. "Most [women] won't even post unless it's with a filter," one person added.

Women are upset at this tweet... but this is fact. It's ok to use filters occasionally, but most won't even post un… https://t.co/nryRZPQaUc
J. Jeter @EnterGalactic_

Women are upset at this tweet... but this is fact. It's ok to use filters occasionally, but most won't even post un… https://t.co/nryRZPQaUc

Reply Retweet Favorite

"They think it's sexy to look like a dog or have fake flowers around their head. Baffles me."

@BarbershopPod They think it's sexy to look like a dog or have fake flowers around their head baffles me haha
Karl Francis Dobson @Karl_UK_Raider

@BarbershopPod They think it's sexy to look like a dog or have fake flowers around their head baffles me haha

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some even called it "catfishing."

i like filters. but some chicks are hit af without em it's practically cat fishing. https://t.co/Ok94QzHSdW
laurenconstantino @sickthatsdope

i like filters. but some chicks are hit af without em it's practically cat fishing. https://t.co/Ok94QzHSdW

Reply Retweet Favorite

Throughout the month and even through this week, people could not stop giving their input.

Yall really quoting this tweet like the filters don't make ya head slimmer or certain features distorted. They ust… https://t.co/wevHWDs8Gj
Learn How To Read @JamesyNFG

Yall really quoting this tweet like the filters don't make ya head slimmer or certain features distorted. They ust… https://t.co/wevHWDs8Gj

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We didn't intend for it to get as much attention as it has," Barbershop boys Matt, Robert, 29, Schuyler, 30, and Chris, 29, told BuzzFeed News. Although they admit they anticipated a bit of backlash.

Gonna be completely shocked if she's not an actual deer. 🦌 https://t.co/fq1SeEhMbM
Benjamin YoungSavage @benjancewicz

Gonna be completely shocked if she's not an actual deer. 🦌 https://t.co/fq1SeEhMbM

Reply Retweet Favorite

When asked how they feel about it all now, they responded: "We could've used better wording."

@BarbershopPod Erm... don't know about anyone else but I'm definitely a piece of bread IRL
🦄 @chitala_

@BarbershopPod Erm... don't know about anyone else but I'm definitely a piece of bread IRL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though the four men say a lot of the responses have made them laugh out out. "These people are funny," they added.

Do men know their sexts and dirty talk create a facade on how you really suck in bed? https://t.co/PmQhIuFnaP
ebs @xwasteofpaint

Do men know their sexts and dirty talk create a facade on how you really suck in bed? https://t.co/PmQhIuFnaP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

