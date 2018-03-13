This Woman Says A Dancer Bit Her Finger Off At A Strip Club And Her Friend Shared The Whole Saga Online

Kansas City resident Karen Osuji ,25, is recovering from an unthinkable Friday night out at a local strip club that left her without the top of her ring finger. She told BuzzFeed News she got caught in the middle of a fight, and a woman bit the entire tip of her finger off.

Osuji claimed she was at a local Missouri strip club called Baccala past midnight with some friends when she observed a huge fight break out between two women on stage.

One of the women, a dancer Osuji dubbed "the finger biter" who goes by the pseudonym Diamond, was then escorted by security back to her dressing room, she said.

But tensions continued to flare between the women, and more people got involved, until it became a massive brawl.

Osuji said she found herself in the middle of it all as she was waiting in line for the bathroom. The bathroom was right next to Diamond's dressing room.

"Security tried to, like, pick the girl up or bear hug [her] and in the midst of all that I was stuck in it too, and my hand was stuck," she recalled.