DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Just Won A Pulitzer Prize

Rapper and Pulitzer Prize–winner Kendrick Lamar.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, the prestigious Pulitzer Prize was awarded to rapper Kendrick Lamar for his studio album DAMN.

Interscope

It's the first time the music category has recognized a body of work that is not from the jazz or classical genre.

Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for "DAMN," the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award.
AP Entertainment @APEntertainment

And it's the first major recognition for DAMN. before a Grammy in the category.

Kendrick won a Pulitzer before he won an Album of the Year Grammy, wow
Nate Patrin @natepatrin

...And it's legendary.

KENDRICK LAMAR WON A DAMN PULITZER. LEGEND. THE LITERARY GENIUS OF KENDRICK LAMAR STRIKES AGAIN!!!!
REEsus Christ Superstar @ReeAmilcarScott

kendrick won a pulitzer prize for a rap album. that's...incredible.
Shyne Coldchain Jr. @Smooth_Orator

People reacted emotionally and immediately, saying it's single-handedly raised the limits for dreaming and ambitions.

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth just won a Pulitzer Prize for a hip-hop album. That shit is amazing and beautiful. These are new heights, there’s more we can do.
Rob Markman @RobMarkman

Wow. I wish somebody would tell me what I can’t accomplish. RT @AP: Kendrick Lamar has won the Pulitzer Prize for music for "DAMN" the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the award. https://t.co/sFouYcTsxC
Charlamagne Tha God @cthagod

CONGRATS, PULITZER PRIZE WINNER KUNG FU KENNY.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

