DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Just Won A Pulitzer Prize

On Monday, the prestigious Pulitzer Prize was awarded to rapper Kendrick Lamar for his studio album DAMN.
It's the first time the music category has recognized a body of work that is not from the jazz or classical genre.
And it's the first major recognition for DAMN. before a Grammy in the category.
...And it's legendary.
People reacted emotionally and immediately, saying it's single-handedly raised the limits for dreaming and ambitions.
CONGRATS, PULITZER PRIZE WINNER KUNG FU KENNY.
