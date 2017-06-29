"What's the best concealer?" a Twitter user curiously asked people on Tuesday, hoping to get recommendations for make-up that best covers up dark spots and blemishes.
The beauty community came through with a list of co-signed, go-to products.
Tarte Shape Tape is a crowd favorite, apparently.
As are some Nars concealers (good to know, good to know).
A lot of people helpfully shared the makes and models of their most trusted concealers.
And it looks like @Comanda_x will be trying a recommendation out for herself! (As will I, as will I.)
But then user @filipeluisrl chimed in, and gave his best answer. What's the best concealer? "The government," he replied.
And — with a tweet that's gone massively viral — he made a lot of people do a literal spit-take.
Folks in the beauty community and beyond are — what's the most accurate term here? Ahh, shooketh. Quite shookeneth.
...But a lot of them see no lie.
Twitter has gone from 0 to 60 in 3.5. From makeup brand reviews to being fully awoken.
Concealer will do that, you know.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to @filipeluisrl and said, "Interesting. Tell us more."
