This Guy Gave An Unexpected Answer To A Makeup Question And Peoples’ Mouths Are Dropping

"I just deadass choked on my water."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

"What's the best concealer?" a Twitter user curiously asked people on Tuesday, hoping to get recommendations for make-up that best covers up dark spots and blemishes.

The beauty community came through with a list of co-signed, go-to products.

@Comanda_x maybelline age rewind is rlly good and inexpensive
♠️ @manicpix

@Comanda_x maybelline age rewind is rlly good and inexpensive

Tarte Shape Tape is a crowd favorite, apparently.

@Comanda_x tarte shape tape
hermosa🍭 @sarahhungaski

@Comanda_x tarte shape tape

@Comanda_x tarte shape tape &amp; la girls concealer are like the best
🐣 @avilolem

@Comanda_x tarte shape tape &amp; la girls concealer are like the best

As are some Nars concealers (good to know, good to know).

@Comanda_x Nars radiant is amazing but runs out too quickly, try nars soft matte concealer. Orrr Becca aqua luminous
Maryam @maryammeetha

@Comanda_x Nars radiant is amazing but runs out too quickly, try nars soft matte concealer. Orrr Becca aqua luminous

@Comanda_x the NARS 😍😍
Gada Khalaf ✨غادة @gadakhalaff

@Comanda_x the NARS 😍😍

A lot of people helpfully shared the makes and models of their most trusted concealers.

Clinique https://t.co/aVHDz751vi
The Last of The Igwe @chidzhazenberry

Clinique https://t.co/aVHDz751vi

@Comanda_x Wet N Wild photo focus, maybelline fit me, LA girl, &amp; NYX has one called gotcha covered (it's in a tube) it covers EVERYTHING
Faiza @faizaaaa_

@Comanda_x Wet N Wild photo focus, maybelline fit me, LA girl, &amp; NYX has one called gotcha covered (it's in a tube) it covers EVERYTHING

And it looks like @Comanda_x will be trying a recommendation out for herself! (As will I, as will I.)

Majority of the replies to this said this tarte stuff is the best, lool let's see what all the fuss is about
manda @Comanda_x

Majority of the replies to this said this tarte stuff is the best, lool let's see what all the fuss is about

But then user @filipeluisrl chimed in, and gave his best answer. What's the best concealer? "The government," he replied.

Twitter: @filipeluisrl

And — with a tweet that's gone massively viral — he made a lot of people do a literal spit-take.

@filipeluisrl @bottIedups I quite literally spit out my drink.
Kariss-T✨ @KristialAmazing

@filipeluisrl @bottIedups I quite literally spit out my drink.

@filipeluisrl @Baddicey i just deadass choked on my water
🌸lyssie/gracelyn🌸 @khaosmere

@filipeluisrl @Baddicey i just deadass choked on my water

Folks in the beauty community and beyond are — what's the most accurate term here? Ahh, shooketh. Quite shookeneth.

@filipeluisrl @Queenshawnn Well I'll Be Damned
AU9UST🌊🎎 @NotoriousChar_

@filipeluisrl @Queenshawnn Well I'll Be Damned

@filipeluisrl @aisharoble____
Zelal🌙 @zelalsana_ue

@filipeluisrl @aisharoble____

...But a lot of them see no lie.

@filipeluisrl
沙雷 @__morena_ma__

@filipeluisrl

@filipeluisrl @apaesthet1c no lie here
cassy🌻 @cassysanchez_

@filipeluisrl @apaesthet1c no lie here

Twitter has gone from 0 to 60 in 3.5. From makeup brand reviews to being fully awoken.

@filipeluisrl woke
FERRAGAMO BANDZ @50_Kyliber

@filipeluisrl woke

Concealer will do that, you know.

@filipeluisrl too real
Brittany Chenteale @BrittChenteale

@filipeluisrl too real

BuzzFeed News has reached out to @filipeluisrl and said, "Interesting. Tell us more."

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

