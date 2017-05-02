High school seniors Sophia Martinez and Rocky Rentería are best friends from Mission, Texas, and are going to prom together this Saturday.

Martinez asked Rentería to prom this past Saturday. On Sunday, she got a text from him asking if he needed to buy her "a Croissant" — with a capital C.

Martinez said she was seriously confused. "I was like, um, what is he talking about?" she told BuzzFeed News.

Until she realized WTF her prom date was talking about. And reacted in a way that can only be summed up with this emoji: 😑.