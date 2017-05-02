Sections

A Teen Asked His Prom Date If He Needed To Buy "A Croissant" And People Are Trolling

"He better buy you a croissant or I'll be mad."

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

High school seniors Sophia Martinez and Rocky Rentería are best friends from Mission, Texas, and are going to prom together this Saturday.

Sophia Martinez

Martinez asked Rentería to prom this past Saturday. On Sunday, she got a text from him asking if he needed to buy her "a Croissant" — with a capital C.

Martinez said she was seriously confused. "I was like, um, what is he talking about?" she told BuzzFeed News.

Until she realized WTF her prom date was talking about. And reacted in a way that can only be summed up with this emoji: 😑.

"You mean corsage..." she responded.

Sophia Martinez

And again she had to correct him — when he then asked if he needed to "buy [his] own croissant."

Sophia Martinez

Feeling doubly 😑😑, Martinez felt like she had to share this online to properly shame her best friend. People came through with the deserved*, and hilarious, shaming.

@SophieMartini
$w@qqie @brianna_niggs

@SophieMartini

*Issa joke

@SophieMartini hml for croissants on the low
Diane @Dyinduong

@SophieMartini hml for croissants on the low

@SophieMartini @Xangelllaaa Lmaooo
🌹DÉJÀ VU🌹 @Marisaa_kidd

@SophieMartini @Xangelllaaa Lmaooo

Although, people advised Martinez she should probably just take the croissant.

@SophieMartini @alejandrapls He better buy you a croissant or I'll be mad.
Jeanée @fluteloops

@SophieMartini @alejandrapls He better buy you a croissant or I'll be mad.

Yes, Rentería has seen all the trolling, and to Martinez and everyone else, he said: "STFU." Jokingly, of course.

id want a croissant https://t.co/kfzrtfyDwh
lil nugget @nochillvalerie

id want a croissant https://t.co/kfzrtfyDwh

His mistake also revealed that a lot of other prom-goers don't know — and don't care to know — the difference between a "croissant" and "corsage."

@SophieMartini Sameee 🙄🙄🙄
BeautifulDistraction @Jacky_Babby

@SophieMartini Sameee 🙄🙄🙄

hunter called my corsage a croissant last year 😂 https://t.co/BqcL9yDGxn
manda.♕ @Maranda_3

hunter called my corsage a croissant last year 😂 https://t.co/BqcL9yDGxn

Tristan didnt even know what a corsage was until I told him like 3 days ago and now he either calls it a croissant or says it wrong 🤦🏼‍♀️
K @kait_jiles

Tristan didnt even know what a corsage was until I told him like 3 days ago and now he either calls it a croissant or says it wrong 🤦🏼‍♀️

Which is fine. Whatever! Just don't forget to also pick up the bootnear!!

Sophia Martinez

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

