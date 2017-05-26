Hillary Clinton Trolled Trump Bigly During Her Wellesley Commencement Speech

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

HRC kindly thanked her alma mater for inviting her to speak, reassured students that she's "doing OK", and then wasted no time to take some jabs at President Trump.

"You may have heard that things didn't exactly go the way I planned," Clinton said, as the audience chuckled. "But you know what? I'm doing OK."

"Long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets, right?" she quipped.

Clinton then launched into a series of jokes and jabs at Trump. Here is just a sampling of the shadiest comments made about the president.