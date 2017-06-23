More and more people are learning every day that the world is a deeply troubling and perplexing place.
Case in point: in a video that's gone viral this week, a shelled sea creature is seen clamoring around underwater. "RT if you've never seen a sea shell move before," the tweet was captioned. Thousands have now done just that.
People were not embarrassed to reveal their lack of mollusk knowledge. "I thought...they were like plants," one person wrote. "Alive but didn't move on their own."
The footage actually has a lot of folks disturbed...and scared?
*For the official record: The creature in the footage is a scallop. Yes, they are living. No, they are not classified as plants.*
In fact, there are so many videos on the internet showing clams runnin' around in the open water.
However, there appears to be a few people who knew clams could move. Apparently this is thanks to Spongebob once showing a cartoon clam moving about.
"They cry too," one informed Spongebob viewer wrote.
So, I guess the real news here isn't that clams move, but that childhood cartoons are teaching people about science.
Thanks, Spongebob.
