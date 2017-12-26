 back to top
On Christmas, Civilization Lost Its Shit Waiting For Kim Kardashian To Confirm Kylie's Pregnancy

"I checked insta 500 times for this." "Where tf is Kylie. Enough is enough."

Tanya Chen
It's Monday, December 25: Christmas 2017. AKA the 🎶 most wonderful time of the year 🎶. AKA the day legions of people ditched their families to refresh Kim Kardashian's Instagram feed for confirmation that her sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

You see, Kim has been counting down the days until Christmas by sharing photos of her family to Instagram. Here was "Day 24", Christmas Eve. Note that there is no Kylie.

And additionally note that their sister, Khloé Kardashian, confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram recently, which has only increased the pressure on Kylie, who has not personally confirmed her widely rumored pregnancy with Travis Scott.

You have all the Sparknotes now.

All this buildup caused a complete frenzy on social media on Christmas Day. People waited eagerly all day for Kim to share her Christmas Day photo in hopes that this was all a PR stunt to confirm Kylie's pregnancy in the most dramatic way possible.

Can Kim Kardashian PLEASE POST THIS DAY 25 CHRISTMAS CARD. I WANT TO GO TO BED
Bronwen Grace 🌹 @MissBronnDavies

Can Kim Kardashian PLEASE POST THIS DAY 25 CHRISTMAS CARD. I WANT TO GO TO BED

oK KIM KARDASHIAN I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL DAY FOR DAY 25 KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD. WE. NEED. TO. SEE. KYLIE. PREGN… https://t.co/BNK96RVvRw
ben🐻🧜🏼‍♂️ @thebenbear1

oK KIM KARDASHIAN I HAVE BEEN WAITING ALL DAY FOR DAY 25 KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD. WE. NEED. TO. SEE. KYLIE. PREGN… https://t.co/BNK96RVvRw

Fans and close followers said they were repeatedly refreshing her Instagram page all day.

There is only so many times a can check Kim Kardashian’s insta!! HURRY up and post day 25😭
Jemma @Jemmaoliverx

There is only so many times a can check Kim Kardashian’s insta!! HURRY up and post day 25😭

Refreshing @KimKardashian’s instagram every 10 minutes, waiting for that pregnancy announcement 👀👀👀👀
Ciara ♡ @ciaraxmb

Refreshing @KimKardashian’s instagram every 10 minutes, waiting for that pregnancy announcement 👀👀👀👀

It was bedtime in some parts of the world and people still apparently stayed up in anticipation.

all i wanna do it sleep but im too invested in the kylie jenner pregnancy theories that i cant go to sleep until ki… https://t.co/CmVEw6X6Dy
tilly X @matildaxargent

all i wanna do it sleep but im too invested in the kylie jenner pregnancy theories that i cant go to sleep until ki… https://t.co/CmVEw6X6Dy

Then, at around 4:45 PST Kardashian Time (god, what am I even doing), Kim dropped the long-awaited 'gram. There was no Kylie (dun dun DUN).

And so people calmly went to bed or went on with their holiday celebrations — no. People were livid. "I checked insta 500 times for this," one person wrote in the comments.

They demanded for their efforts, time, and Christmas day back.

@KimKardashian i was sitting in my bed waiting to see the bump and this is what we get?
ً @vanvoque

@KimKardashian i was sitting in my bed waiting to see the bump and this is what we get?

YOU PLAYED US ALL &amp; WASTED MY ENTIRE CHRISTMAS WAITING ON THIS PICTURE &amp; KYLIE ISNT EVEN IN IT @KimKardashian IM DO… https://t.co/d0fM1xJ81f
Keaton Milburn @KeatonMilburn

YOU PLAYED US ALL &amp; WASTED MY ENTIRE CHRISTMAS WAITING ON THIS PICTURE &amp; KYLIE ISNT EVEN IN IT @KimKardashian IM DO… https://t.co/d0fM1xJ81f

is kim for fucking real??? where tf is kylie’s bump?!!! i’m reporting her account
levi jed murphy @levijedmuxphy

is kim for fucking real??? where tf is kylie’s bump?!!! i’m reporting her account

"Biggest disappointment of 2017."

@nicolethepeach @KimKardashian Biggest disappointment of 2017
Paizlee @paizleeobrien

@nicolethepeach @KimKardashian Biggest disappointment of 2017

"I turned notifications on for this."

@KimKardashian I turned notifications on for this
Hanna Cannell @hannacannell

@KimKardashian I turned notifications on for this

Some folks even tried zooming in on the photo to see if she was discreetly placed somewhere, or hidden behind the tree.

@KimKardashian Me trying to look for Kylie like
Hailey ♡ @ZalfieAriana

@KimKardashian Me trying to look for Kylie like

But alas, Kylie was nowhere to be found.

Kim fucking Kardashian really played the fuck out of us. Had us waiting 25 days to see if Kylie Jenner pregnant and… https://t.co/mqpGOibvMa
icy grl ❄️ @pettyreligion

Kim fucking Kardashian really played the fuck out of us. Had us waiting 25 days to see if Kylie Jenner pregnant and… https://t.co/mqpGOibvMa

And everyone was, in fact, played.

Me, a normal person: I'm not super into the Kardashian family, they're just celebrities Me when Kim posts the day 2… https://t.co/ckjOslk5yg
tanner 🔪 @tanner_ala

Me, a normal person: I'm not super into the Kardashian family, they're just celebrities Me when Kim posts the day 2… https://t.co/ckjOslk5yg

Some are now theorizing that a confirmation or announcement will come tomorrow. So...same time, same place, tomorrow, guys?

My theory: Kim wouldn’t announce Kylie’s pregnancy. We’re all dumb for thinking that. It’s coming tomorrow (Dec 26)… https://t.co/XoApqZ5Dr4
Chris Klemens @ChrisKlemens

My theory: Kim wouldn’t announce Kylie’s pregnancy. We’re all dumb for thinking that. It’s coming tomorrow (Dec 26)… https://t.co/XoApqZ5Dr4

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

