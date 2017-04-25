The former star of The Bachelor Chris Soules was arrested on Monday night in Iowa. He's been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Motor Vehicle Accident, a class D felony, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Efforts to get in touch with Soules or his legal representatives were not immediately successful. A publicist listed for Soules said she no longer represented him.
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.