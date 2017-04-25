Sections

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules Was Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing The Scene Of A Deadly Car Crash

Soules, aka "Farmer Chris", is also being investigated for alleged possession of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The former star of The Bachelor Chris Soules was arrested on Monday night in Iowa. He's accused of fleeing the scene of a car crash that resulted in a death, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

According to a news release, at 8:20 pm on Monday night, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a pickup truck that had collided with a tractor north of Aurora in Buchanan County. Soules was the driver of the truck, officials said, and a man later identified as 66-year-old Kenneth E. Mosher was behind the wheel of the tractor. Mosher was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. Iowa State Patrol told the Des Moines Register that Soules attempted to leave the accident by foot, but police were able to track him down and arrest him. Soules was then taken to the hospital, and eventually to jail.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

According to a news release, at 8:20 pm on Monday night, the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a pickup truck that had collided with a tractor north of Aurora in Buchanan County.

Soules was the driver of the truck, officials said, and a man later identified as 66-year-old Kenneth E. Mosher was behind the wheel of the tractor.

Mosher was pronounced dead after an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.

Iowa State Patrol told the Des Moines Register that Soules attempted to leave the accident by foot, but police were able to track him down and arrest him. Soules was then taken to the hospital, and eventually to jail.

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County
Elizabeth Amanieh @EAmaniehKWWL

Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL

Soules had his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, police alleged he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the scene of the crash.

Bail has been set at $10,000 for Soules, and he awaits a preliminary hearing in early May.

The sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News this is still a pending investigation.

Efforts to get in touch with Soules or his legal representatives were not immediately successful. A publicist listed for Soules said she no longer represented him.

Sun setting on a beautiful Iowa Sunday. #Iowasunsets. #FarmLife
Chris Soules @souleschris

Sun setting on a beautiful Iowa Sunday. #Iowasunsets. #FarmLife

When contacted, ABC declined to comment on the matter.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

