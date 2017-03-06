Get Our News App
People Are In Love With This Song Carrie Fisher…
People Are Praising Chance The Rapper For Donating…
Ben Carson Referred To Slaves As "Immigrants" Who…
Do You Know What These Phonetic Symbols Mean?
Starbucks Wants Its Crowded Stores To Cram In An…
We Wore Early 2000s Fashion For The Day And It Was… video
A Suspicious Death In Trump’s Orbit? “Total…
Literally Just A Bunch Of Photos Of Cats Sitting In…
10 Poop Horror Story "Would You Rather" Questions…

Chance The Rapper Is Donating $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools And Fans Are Proud

“Why chance doing more than the government,” some are asking.

Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Chance The Rapper on Monday announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools (CPS), while urging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner come through with more spending on public education.

Chance The Rapper on Monday announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools (CPS), while urging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner come through with more spending on public education.

View this image ›

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

At news conference, Chance said he met with Rauner to “urge him to do his job” and to “honor his original commitment to provide $215 million to CPS.”

According to Chance, the meeting to discuss public schooling and citywide-related issues was unsuccessful.

“The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend,” he told reporters. “Our talks were unsuccessful. Governor Rauner still won’t commit to giving Chicago’s kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums.”

1. Chance then announced his $1-million donation to CPS.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that I’m donating $1 million to CPS to support arts and arithmetics programming,” the rapper said as a roomful of students’ faces lit up and applause broke out.

Chance said the donation was made possible from ticket sales for his upcoming tour.

2. When asked why he was making the donation, the rapper responded, “‘Cause it’s what’s right.”

periscope.tv

periscope.tv

 

Chance concluded his press conference by thanking his supporters — and the parents and teachers of Chicago public schooling.

3. Like the students in the classroom, applause broke out across the internet.

this just gave me goosebumps... NO ARTIST IN MUSIC TODAY IS DOING WHAT CHANCE IS DOING FOR THE YOUTH OF CHICAGO https://t.co/cIbYUk6Ljm

— DENIS (@1DENlS)

THIS is leadership! Thank you @chancetherapper! https://t.co/9QVGGAylt3

— Darren Johnston (@DarrenEdward)

7. And more than a few people noted that an independent musician is doing more than people in office.

Chance is trying to do more for the children of Chicago than most politicians. https://t.co/b95a1ZCjSc

— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS)

Why chance doing more then the government https://t.co/nTxqJWJTEk

— FSHOTY (@AntyreonCambric)

It is profoundly sad that IL politicians care so little about funding public schools that they have to get a bailout from Chance the Rapper

— nathan (@1YUNGSPAM)

10. Civil rights activist Deray Mckesson hoped that “Chance’s commitment to his hometown and to using his platform for the greater good” will inspire other non-politicians.

Chance's commitment to his hometown and to using his platform for the greater good are a model for other influencers.

— deray mckesson (@deray)

11. And for folks who had purchased tickets just to attend Chance’s shows — and now realizing it’s helping to fund that $1 million check — ‘twas all the more reason to celebrate.

When you realize that, by buying tix to @chancetherapper's upcoming tour, you just donated to public education in A… https://t.co/wae9mDAP5a

— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated)

12. People even decided to update his moniker.

Chance the Philanthropist https://t.co/oJsYgP41hx

— Diamond💎 (@DiamondDollazz)

Chance The Mutha Fuckin Legend

— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Wall Divides Latin America — But Not The One You’re Thinking Of

by Karla Zabludovsky

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing