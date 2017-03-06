Chance The Rapper Is Donating $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools And Fans Are Proud

Chance The Rapper on Monday announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools (CPS), while urging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner come through with more spending on public education.
At news conference, Chance said he met with Rauner to “urge him to do his job” and to “honor his original commitment to provide $215 million to CPS.”
According to Chance, the meeting to discuss public schooling and citywide-related issues was unsuccessful.
“The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend,” he told reporters. “Our talks were unsuccessful. Governor Rauner still won’t commit to giving Chicago’s kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums.”
1. Chance then announced his $1-million donation to CPS.
“Today, I’m proud to announce that I’m donating $1 million to CPS to support arts and arithmetics programming,” the rapper said as a roomful of students’ faces lit up and applause broke out.
Chance said the donation was made possible from ticket sales for his upcoming tour.
3. Like the students in the classroom, applause broke out across the internet.
7. And more than a few people noted that an independent musician is doing more than people in office.
10. Civil rights activist Deray Mckesson hoped that “Chance’s commitment to his hometown and to using his platform for the greater good” will inspire other non-politicians.
11. And for folks who had purchased tickets just to attend Chance’s shows — and now realizing it’s helping to fund that $1 million check — ‘twas all the more reason to celebrate.
12. People even decided to update his moniker.
