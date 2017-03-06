Chance The Rapper Is Donating $1 Million To Chicago Public Schools And Fans Are Proud

Chance The Rapper on Monday announced that he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools (CPS), while urging Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner come through with more spending on public education.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

At news conference, Chance said he met with Rauner to “urge him to do his job” and to “honor his original commitment to provide $215 million to CPS.”

According to Chance, the meeting to discuss public schooling and citywide-related issues was unsuccessful.

“The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend,” he told reporters. “Our talks were unsuccessful. Governor Rauner still won’t commit to giving Chicago’s kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums.”