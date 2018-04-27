 back to top
Chance The Rapper Has Apologized For Publicly Supporting Kanye After His Trump Tweets

But not before President Donald Trump tweeted his glowing acknowledgment of Chance. What a year this week has been.

Tanya Chen
It's now been two days since Kanye declared his love for President Donald Trump, leaving his fans, friends, and family scrambling to make sense and talk sense to into him.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Kanye's tweets, you may recall, also earned him many fans among the far right.

@kanyewest
Luke Rohlfing @lukerohlfing

@kanyewest

On Friday morning, the president praised Kanye for doing a "great service to the Black Community" by apparently announcing his love for Trump. He also spoke of "big things" happening in the black community and said eyes were "being opened for the first time in Decades." Trump also thanked another entertainer: Chance the Rapper.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump
This is because after 'Ye proudly declared his Trump/dragon energy love, sparking backlash, Chance attempted to stand up for his fellow Chicagoan by tweeting, "Black people don't have to be Democrats."

Twitter: @chancetherapper

Chance followed this tweet with another one, saying he believed the "next president will be independent."

The tweets were confusing and contentious for a lot of Chance's fans.

@chancetherapper It’s not the fact that he’s republican. It’s that he’s racist
Andre Brown @andre3247

@chancetherapper It’s not the fact that he’s republican. It’s that he’s racist

Especially because Chance's father is Ken Bennett, a well-known Democratic aide to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a former deputy assistant to President Obama.

Chance... you was democrat af chillin with the Obamas so pls stfu https://t.co/wNyVm8JUl9
Commander¥en @Domyenn

Chance... you was democrat af chillin with the Obamas so pls stfu https://t.co/wNyVm8JUl9

In response, the rapper on Friday released a long statement in an attempt to clarify his standings with Kanye and his politics. "My fault yo," he tweeted.

My fault yo
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

My fault yo

"I didn't speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with Trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him," Chance wrote.

Twitter: @chancetherapper

He went on to make it clear that he does not personally cosign Trump — "someone who'd talk about Chicago as if it's hell on Earth." Chance said he understands why his fans are upset with him over his initial tweets, and he vowed to take "action" from this point on.

Twitter: @chancetherapper

He said his "black folk not having to be Democrats" tweet was a "deflection" that stemmed from the issues he's been advocating for in his home city. He concluded by saying he should have talked to Kanye personally and that he still believes his friend wants to do what is "right" in the end.

Twitter: @chancetherapper

He also shared Trump's tweet from earlier in the day, shutting down the president.

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2
Chance The Rapper @chancetherapper

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2

Chance's reps didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Still, people opposed to Trump seemed hurt and felt that the damage had already been done.

@chancetherapper
Jasmine Sha-Ree Sanders @JasMoneyRecords

@chancetherapper

Y'all love using your interview voice to apologize after using your regular voice to say some dumb shit. https://t.co/GVqLfNLzYF
Ma$on @FirstGentleman

Y'all love using your interview voice to apologize after using your regular voice to say some dumb shit. https://t.co/GVqLfNLzYF

However, many others chimed in to say not accepting his apology is performative and that his fans should learn to forgive.

@chancetherapper we forgive you buddy. but PLEASE convince yeezy that he don’t gotta do this!
KING MYERS @RealKingMyers

@chancetherapper we forgive you buddy. but PLEASE convince yeezy that he don’t gotta do this!

@chancetherapper you aint gotta apologize for nothin lol people are just to sensitive these days
も Mutant 👑💕 @mvutant

@chancetherapper you aint gotta apologize for nothin lol people are just to sensitive these days

One person suggested he join Kanye and meet with Trump to talk about the very issues he addressed in his statement.

@chancetherapper Why don’t you and Kanye meet with Trump and talk about how you can make things better for people in troubled communities?
Vinny @CousinVinny_

@chancetherapper Why don’t you and Kanye meet with Trump and talk about how you can make things better for people in troubled communities?

Although, well, we've been there. And not much was to be seen from it after.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Anyway, as I was writing this post, Kanye tweeted again. So, yeah. Friday.

I haven't done enough research on conservatives to call myself or be called one. I'm just refusing to be enslaved by monolithic thought.
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

I haven't done enough research on conservatives to call myself or be called one. I'm just refusing to be enslaved by monolithic thought.

