This is 20-year-old Ravii from Lansing, Michigan.
To make a long story very short: Last week, a guy she was casually texting had sent her this infamous line — that I'd confidently conjecture a lot of women have received, and can understand without even needing to know the full context.
For example:
"Wyd"
"I'm taking a shower"
"Without me? 🙈🙈🙈🙈😏😏😏😏"
Ravii explained to BuzzFeed News that she and this guy had been talking about an issue at work, when he suddenly, with one text, made it flirty (and about him).
"The overall conversation was about some issue he had [at work]. And I mentioned that I had that issue too," she said.
When she then got the wink-y "without me?" response, she said, "I was laughing and rolled my eyes."
Ravii thought the text was all too familiar, so she shared it online, where it's been retweeted a bunch.
But what is perhaps more revealing and hilarious is a bunch of strangers immediately made guesses at what was said before the guy wrote "about me?" with flirty emojis.
A lot of women (and men) did not even need to know the context. They just...knew.
Women shared their own examples of "without me" texts they'd received.
It very soon became its own meme.
"You don't give out numbers without me????"
"You lmao without me??????"
Ravii said she first shared the text for a good laugh. But all the responses have her truly cracking up and appreciating the support.
"He's a grown man who should know how to properly talk to women," Ravii advised. 🙈🙈🙈🙈😏😏😏😏
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
