People Are Dying Over This Cat’s Face After He Was Caught Stealing A Cinnamon Bun

1. Meet 19-year-old Sophia Lindner from Ardmore, Philadelphia, and her family’s cat, Percy. The Lindners have had Percy for six years now, and for six years, Percy’s been up to no good.
Lindner told BuzzFeed News their cat has been mischievous since the day they got him. Especially when it comes to getting human food by any means possible.
“Even though he knows the rules, he will still try to sneak around them,” she said.
She then went on to list all of the things her family’s caught Percy with that he knows he’s not allowed to have: “Chocolate cupcakes, PayDay bars, popcorn, ham, chicken, beef jerky, pasta, Cheez-Its.”
“He knows how to steal out of tupperware containers, cupboards, and backpacks,” Linder said.
2. However, on Christmas every year, it’s become tradition to make cinnamon rolls in the morning, so Lindner specifically and firmly warned Percy to not try anything. She said their cat understands the word “no” very clearly now.
“He knows that the word ‘NO’ in a low tone means ‘don’t do whatever you’re about to do’,” she said.
Lindner explained that she had to repeat “NO” and “GET DOWN” several times.
3. Of course, Percy reached for a cinnamon bun anyway. But Lindner caught her cat at the exact moment he realized he was busted. She shared it on Twitter, where the single moment has gone hugely viral.
5. And for cat owners, that face is all too familiar. “To a cat ‘no’ equals ‘wait ‘til they’re not looking then do what I want,” someone commented.
9. It’s inspired other people to share their own cats’ moments when “no” meant nothing.
12. But she does think cat owners appreciated her candid photo because it’s often difficult to get “clear proof” of a cat’s guilt.
Lindner explained that people who have cats “go through this, and more, with their cats every day,” but “it’s hard to get such clear proof of their mischief.”
“They’re so sneaky,” she added.
