Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Boyfriends Are Apparently Donating Their Clothes To Curb Girlfriend Hoodie Theft

"Now I don't have to steal things from him!" one girlfriend said. But boyfriends beware, BuzzFeed News has debunked such claims.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Partners stealing other partners' clothing — particularly oversized, snuggly hoodies with remnants of their perfume/cologne scent — has been a longstanding problem plaguing our nation. In September, men organized together online and fought back.

Ladies, we've had enough. You can't just take our hoodies this year without giving them back. This year we are figh… https://t.co/aX15J9sQHF
Sad Dad Ⓥ @Mofaye_

Ladies, we've had enough. You can't just take our hoodies this year without giving them back. This year we are figh… https://t.co/aX15J9sQHF

Reply Retweet Favorite

#TakeHerHoodie was a chance for boyfriends to seek revenge and steal their partner's clothes this time.

#TakeHerHoodie
Calvin Tang @calvintangtang

#TakeHerHoodie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Last year, the man who inspired the trending hashtag, Godswill Muofhe, told BuzzFeed News that the idea was born after "a girl took my hoodie and never gave it back, so I said, ‘It’s time to fight back.'"

Unfortunately, it seems this effort has not significantly curtailed the problem. Ramoni Overton, 19, and her boyfriend, Desmond Young, 18, have been dealing with this very issue in their otherwise perfectly solid relationship.

The young couple from West Bloomfield, Michigan, told BuzzFeed News that Young recently had enough of Overton taking his clothes. But instead of arguing, Young came up with a healthy solution.
Ramoni Overton

The young couple from West Bloomfield, Michigan, told BuzzFeed News that Young recently had enough of Overton taking his clothes.

But instead of arguing, Young came up with a healthy solution.

Over the weekend, Young gave Overton a bag of hoodies, sweatpants, and other comfy clothes he no longer wore.

My boyfriend gave me a bag of his clothes that he doesn't wear anymore. Now I don't have to steal things from him😇
#KeepingUpWithRamoni @xo_ramoni

My boyfriend gave me a bag of his clothes that he doesn't wear anymore. Now I don't have to steal things from him😇

Reply Retweet Favorite

Overton said the bag of clothes were intentioned to specifically "stop me from taking the current ones — he knew I'd be happy with whatever."

Her tweet about her boyfriend's donation has gained a lot of attention online, with most people pretty inspired by it.

This would make me the happiest girl on earth you don't even know https://t.co/DX4Fd4rR31
Tinkerbell @Jayna_Fournier

This would make me the happiest girl on earth you don't even know https://t.co/DX4Fd4rR31

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is smart. I like dis idea. https://t.co/bFQ3OcHun9
kimalu @kimberlyyyd_

This is smart. I like dis idea. https://t.co/bFQ3OcHun9

Reply Retweet Favorite

But there were a handful of people who voiced their concerns over the fact that the donated clothes will no longer hold the unique scent of their significant others.

@iran_iit @xo_ramoni Steal his Cologne too girl you know you want to
alicia @sirrahaicila

@iran_iit @xo_ramoni Steal his Cologne too girl you know you want to

Reply Retweet Favorite

And to that, someone else offered this advice: "Steal his cologne too, girl, you know you want to."

Overton said boyfriend clothing donations are a trend are becoming more common among her friend circles. Bydneyy Raggs, a 19-year-old from Texas, chimed in to say that her boyfriend also had the idea to do this months prior.

@xo_ramoni mine did the same thing a few months ago 😭
LIL SLIME DIME @BYDNEYY

@xo_ramoni mine did the same thing a few months ago 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raggs told BuzzFeed News her boyfriend "got fed up" after she'd habitually take his clothes, so he donated a bin of some of her favorite items. He then went out and bought new clothes.

'A lot of boys do it for their girlfriends, and it's really sweet to me,' she said.Note: Raggs' boyfriend did not want to be a part of this investigative report or issue any further comment.
Bydneyy Raggs

"A lot of boys do it for their girlfriends, and it's really sweet to me," she said.

Note: Raggs' boyfriend did not want to be a part of this investigative report or issue any further comment.

While this appears to be a thoughtful and creative solution to an ever-growing problem, there are still gaping cracks.

If all men did this, life would be so much easier 😩🙌🏾 https://t.co/1WFqr0jJZx
.🥀. @briannaacklin

If all men did this, life would be so much easier 😩🙌🏾 https://t.co/1WFqr0jJZx

Reply Retweet Favorite

When asked if they will now officially stop taking their partner's hoodies, both Overton and Raggs responded with a resounding "nope."

"I'm always gonna steal his clothes," Overton concluded.

"Of course I'll never stop stealing his clothes!," Raggs added.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews