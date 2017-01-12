Joe Biden Broke Down In Tears Receiving A Surprise Medal Of Freedom From Obama

1. President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor,” the POTUS said.
Obama prefaced the presentation with a speech honoring Biden’s service and character.
“To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” the POTUS said. “I’m proud to award the presidential medal of distinction to my brother.”
2. The award was a surprise. When Biden realized he was being given the honor, he began tearing up and turned around to collect himself.
5. Some people were really touched by the fact that Biden was “openly crying.”
8. Biden then took the podium to thank the commander-in-chief: “I don’t deserve this. But I know it came from the president’s heart.”
“Mr. President, I’m indebted to you. I’m indebted to your friendship. I’m indebted to your family,” he added. “You know as long as there is breath in me, I’ll be there for you, my family will be there. I know it is reciprocal.”
9. Watch Biden’s full reaction below and the whole ceremony here.
- President Obama surprised an emotional Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a farewell ceremony in the White House.
- The FBI and James Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation will be reviewed by the Justice Department's inspector general.
- Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump's pick to head the CIA, said at his confirmation hearing he believes Russia worked "aggressively" to elect Trump.
- James "Mad Dog" Mattis — Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense — talked tough on Russia at his confirmation hearing, seemingly putting him at odds with Trump.