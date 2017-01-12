Get Our News App
Joe Biden Broke Down In Tears Receiving A Surprise Medal Of Freedom From Obama

“To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” the POTUS said of his VP.

BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor,” the POTUS said.

Associated Press

Obama prefaced the presentation with a speech honoring Biden’s service and character.

“To know Joe Biden is to know that love without pretense, service without self-regard, and to live life fully,” the POTUS said. “I’m proud to award the presidential medal of distinction to my brother.”

2. The award was a surprise. When Biden realized he was being given the honor, he began tearing up and turned around to collect himself.

4. Biden kept crying during the presentation.

5. Some people were really touched by the fact that Biden was “openly crying.”

Didn't cry on Tuesday. Crying now. https://t.co/Pkv5K7fADN

— Jason Goldman (@Goldman44)

Biden openly crying. A very sweet moment. https://t.co/GoqWAOuzyd

— Paige Lavender (@paigelav)

8. Biden then took the podium to thank the commander-in-chief: “I don’t deserve this. But I know it came from the president’s heart.”

White House

“Mr. President, I’m indebted to you. I’m indebted to your friendship. I’m indebted to your family,” he added. “You know as long as there is breath in me, I’ll be there for you, my family will be there. I know it is reciprocal.”

9. Watch Biden’s full reaction below and the whole ceremony here.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
