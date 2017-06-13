Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Officer Found Padlocked Milk In A Police Department's Fridge And It Has People Concerned

"Seems like something Dwight would do."

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Student Officer Ryan Sharp (on the right) who's currently stationed with West Yorkshire Police in Huddersfield, England.

Ryan Sharp

Earlier this week, Sharp told BuzzFeed News he had to visit Halifax Police Station for an investigation. While he and his colleagues were there, he asked one of the Halifax officers for a cup of tea.

"He showed me where the tea bags were, then told me to find a milk carton without a padlock on," Sharp said.

"I thought he was joking."

But — lo and behold — when he opened their fridge, there actually were several cartons of milk with various locks and contraptions on them.

"I laughed about it," he said on seeing the cartons.
Ryan Sharp

"I laughed about it," he said on seeing the cartons.

Sharp said it's common for police squads to set up a special "tea fund ... to pay for their own tea, coffee, biscuits, milk etc." He suspected that officers took matters into their own hands when their milk kept being "borrowed" by others.

"The milk in the fridge belongs to the five response teams based at Halifax," Sharp explained. "The officers at Halifax must have just been more protective of theirs!"
Ryan Sharp

"The milk in the fridge belongs to the five response teams based at Halifax," Sharp explained.

"The officers at Halifax must have just been more protective of theirs!"

"I'm sure it happens at every office in all lines of work," Sharp said. (I mean, yes, but this is...extraordinarily extra IMO.) He was so amused by what he saw, he shared it online. The immediate response was WTactualF.

HOW U GOING TO LOCK MILK KDMDKDLZNSLDMDKD https://t.co/ddI5XWFNaK
vane @LEHFUH

HOW U GOING TO LOCK MILK KDMDKDLZNSLDMDKD https://t.co/ddI5XWFNaK

Reply Retweet Favorite
@WYP_PC3220Sharp
Nazir @Naziru24

@WYP_PC3220Sharp

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some people said it may be a more common practice than you think.

@WYP_PC3220Sharp Here my attempt to secure my milk! Seems I am lacking in my efforts
Adrian Reynolds @Grumpy0legit

@WYP_PC3220Sharp Here my attempt to secure my milk! Seems I am lacking in my efforts

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Twitter user who ripped Sharp's image, and whose tweet has gone massively viral, sparked a pretty intense conversation about the padlocked milk.

Glasgow resident Kevin Kerrigan (@kevak1969) first tried to give comment and permission to use the image when reached by BuzzFeed News. When asked about the similarity to Sharp's original tweet and image, Kerrigan said he'd seen it on Facebook and "a friend ... tagged me in it.""It'd have been nice to be quoted or referred to by the person that's shared the tweet, but I honestly posted it to give people something to smile or laugh about!" Sharp responded.Kerrigan has since deleted his tweet.
Twitter: @kevak1969

Glasgow resident Kevin Kerrigan (@kevak1969) first tried to give comment and permission to use the image when reached by BuzzFeed News. When asked about the similarity to Sharp's original tweet and image, Kerrigan said he'd seen it on Facebook and "a friend ... tagged me in it."

"It'd have been nice to be quoted or referred to by the person that's shared the tweet, but I honestly posted it to give people something to smile or laugh about!" Sharp responded.

Kerrigan has since deleted his tweet.

People really questioned the integrity of the milk theft, and then questioned the pettiness of the Halifax officers.

@SimonFBrunton @kevak1969 It's milk, how much could it cost, $10?
Tight Ass Andronicus @TAAndronicus

@SimonFBrunton @kevak1969 It's milk, how much could it cost, $10?

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's somehow even been politicized. "My partner works in an office and they're mostly all Labour voters and they share the milk and most other things."

@GreatBritainOut @kevak1969 My partner works in an office and they're mostly all Labour voters and they share the m… https://t.co/WeuaqNEBZn
Dan @Danielbjones6

@GreatBritainOut @kevak1969 My partner works in an office and they're mostly all Labour voters and they share the m… https://t.co/WeuaqNEBZn

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I worked in an office with Tories and they just took whatever they want without paying then told blatant lies to continue stealing."

@GreatBritainOut @Danielbjones6 @kevak1969 I worked in an office with tories & they just took whatever they wanted… https://t.co/rcpQRZGSTk
Geordie Faithful @GeordieFalthful

@GreatBritainOut @Danielbjones6 @kevak1969 I worked in an office with tories & they just took whatever they wanted… https://t.co/rcpQRZGSTk

Reply Retweet Favorite

The image has inspired people to think even pettier. "I'd put a hole in them out of principle," someone responded.

I'd put a hole in them out of principle. https://t.co/wsWXfOWQHV
Pablo. @_JMaask

I'd put a hole in them out of principle. https://t.co/wsWXfOWQHV

Reply Retweet Favorite
I would stab holes in the bottom of each of those milks every single chance I got. https://t.co/qnbrw9g6Kx
snaisy @snaisy

I would stab holes in the bottom of each of those milks every single chance I got. https://t.co/qnbrw9g6Kx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although a good handful of folks are inspired.

They might be on to something. I need this at home 😂 https://t.co/Gv1aBRcUAy
Drake Goddard @_nottherapper

They might be on to something. I need this at home 😂 https://t.co/Gv1aBRcUAy

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me cuz the people at work are triflin ass thieves https://t.co/9Cw3c3pX77
Krystal @thekrissychula

Me cuz the people at work are triflin ass thieves https://t.co/9Cw3c3pX77

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is not a trivial problem. It demonstrates that anarchy works but is costly."

This is a not a trivial problem. It demonstrates that anarchy works but is costly. https://t.co/9TzRQEnCz4
Anthony J. Evans @anthonyjevans

This is a not a trivial problem. It demonstrates that anarchy works but is costly. https://t.co/9TzRQEnCz4

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to West Yorkshire Police for comment on their rampant milk theft problem.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews