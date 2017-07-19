Sections

This Puppy Took Her Owner Out For A Walk And This Is Very Important Content To Click

"Come along, hoomin!"

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 19-year-old Chasitee Cooper from Houston. And that's her 4-month-old puppy, Diamond.

Chasitee Cooper
Chasitee Cooper

Cooper says she'll often let Diamond roam freely on their walks, sans leash. But on Sunday, because other dogs were out in their neighborhood, she decided to keep her on her pink leash.

(This line is just an excuse to include another photo of Diamond, tbqh — enjoy).

Chasitee Cooper

Anyway, on Sunday while they were on their walk, Diamond at first refused to walk with a leash on. "After telling her to 'come on' a thousand times she just grabbed the leash in her mouth and started walking," Cooper said. Diamond started walking her.

She thinks she's walking me I'm convinced
Wow. Much strong woman, very independence!

Cooper recorded the moment and shared it on social media, where it's been retweeted over 53,000 times.

And it's just...very good content, brings much joy to distressed strangers on internet.

@love_chasitee @jeremyykwan @yoonglovesboobs look at this responsible doggo walking his owner 😭
i'm crying bruh i love dogs so much https://t.co/gXTFXFuPfL
Puppies are the only pure thing left in the world. https://t.co/GR7lvxgn1d
@love_chasitee @sstefunnyy She's doing a great job
Cooper said Diamond (our "independent queen of feminism") has been empowered to walk her owner ever since, and every time since.

Oh look at this independent queen of feminism https://t.co/92Kroz2uue
"Get in, hoomin...

@love_chasitee @roryhaspowers 'come along, hoomin'
We're going walking." — Diamond, 2017.

Chasitee Cooper

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

