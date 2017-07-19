This Puppy Took Her Owner Out For A Walk And This Is Very Important Content To Click

This is 19-year-old Chasitee Cooper from Houston. And that's her 4-month-old puppy, Diamond.
Cooper says she'll often let Diamond roam freely on their walks, sans leash. But on Sunday, because other dogs were out in their neighborhood, she decided to keep her on her pink leash.
(This line is just an excuse to include another photo of Diamond, tbqh — enjoy).
Anyway, on Sunday while they were on their walk, Diamond at first refused to walk with a leash on. "After telling her to 'come on' a thousand times she just grabbed the leash in her mouth and started walking," Cooper said. Diamond started walking her.
And it's just...very good content, brings much joy to distressed strangers on internet.
Cooper said Diamond (our "independent queen of feminism") has been empowered to walk her owner ever since, and every time since.
"Get in, hoomin...
We're going walking." — Diamond, 2017.
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.