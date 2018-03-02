A Man Did His Taxes As His Female Friend Fell Asleep In His Bed And It's Caused A Heated Debate

Twenty-three-year-old Michelle Gallahan (left) is a Texas college student currently spending a semester abroad in Sydney. That's where she met Jessica Lipsey, 21, another fellow American student abroad who's now one of her roommates. While the two have just met, a single moment that's bonded them is now causing a heap of passionate and enraged opinions online.

Twenty-three-year-old Michelle Gallahan (left) is a Texas college student currently spending a semester abroad in Sydney. That's where she met Jessica Lipsey, 21, another fellow American student abroad who's now one of her roommates. While the two have just met, a single moment that's bonded them is now causing a heap of passionate and enraged opinions online.

Here's what happened: Over the weekend, Gallahan went out with a few friends, including a recent friend she met named Kevin, who's also an American student abroad.

Gallahan told BuzzFeed News she ran into her new friend Kevin at a party that the two of them happened to leave around the same time. She and Kevin got into a nice conversation about sharing their experiences abroad, and since she lived far away, he offered that they stop at his place so she could sober up and they could continue their conversation.

"I would have felt bad if she walked home and fell or got hurt along the way," Kevin said.

The two chatted in his room until about 5 am, they said, when Gallahan began dozing off in Kevin's bed.