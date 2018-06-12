 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

A Democratic Candidate Pepper Sprayed Himself In A Campaign Video To Talk About Gun Reform?

Apparently it hurt.

Posted on
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Levi Tillemann, a Democratic congressional candidate in Colorado, is running on a platform that aims to reduce gun violence in schools.

Facebook: leviforcolorado

In a recent campaign video to promote one of his policies, Tillemann....gets...pepper sprayed. “Trust me, this will stop anybody in their tracks,” he says to the camera right before being sprayed in his eyes.

"I’ve had enough of Democrats and Republicans talking past each other on gun control as kids, schools and communities pay the price in blood," he captioned the campaign advert on Facebook.In the video, Tillemann suggests every school and teacher should be "empowere[d]...with non-lethal self defense tools, like this can of pepper spray" to stop active school shooters.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

"I’ve had enough of Democrats and Republicans talking past each other on gun control as kids, schools and communities pay the price in blood," he captioned the campaign advert on Facebook.

In the video, Tillemann suggests every school and teacher should be "empowere[d]...with non-lethal self defense tools, like this can of pepper spray" to stop active school shooters.

Tillemann is then seen immediately and ferociously dunking his head into a container.

Facebook: leviforcolorado

And hosing water directing into his very swollen eye sockets.

Facebook: leviforcolorado

"It's just unbearable. It's like lava in your eyes," he says.

“It’s incredibly painful. Now I can’t see anything.&quot;
Facebook: leviforcolorado

“It’s incredibly painful. Now I can’t see anything."

Tillemann reverts back to his normal self and reiterates his key points in the final seconds of the video. And...that was a real political campaign advert.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tillemann and his campaign.
Facebook: leviforcolorado

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tillemann and his campaign.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App