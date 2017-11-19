Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Has Voted To Sack Robert Mugabe As Leader

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's political party, ZANU-PF, voted to oust him from his position as leader on Sunday afternoon, according to several news reporters at the meeting. The move looks set to bring an end to his 37-year grip on power in the country.

The party's Central Committee announced that Mugabe must resign by noon, otherwise they would formally begin the impeachment process, according to the AP.



The historic moment came the day after thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets demanding that the 93-year-old leader step down, after a week of political turmoil brought on by his abrupt dismissal of the vice president.



ZANU-PF reportedly reinstated that same vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to lead the party in the interim period, according to the BBC and other outlets.



One delegate at the emergency meeting of the party's Central Committee told Reuters, “He has been expelled. Mnangagwa is our new leader.”



Although the move has yet to be formalized, the result of the vote was reportedly greeted with cheering, and the BBC's correspondent tweeted a video of celebrations .

