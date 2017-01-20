Trump’s New @POTUS Twitter Page Initially Had A Photo From Obama’s Inauguration
The image, which appeared in the background of Trump’s profile page, has since been changed.
Although Trump had not yet tweeted from the account, his profile photo and background photo had been changed.
But people began to notice something strange about Trump’s Twitter cover photo of people waving American flags in front of the Capitol.
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States of America. 🇺🇸
- Over 90 people have been arrested as anti-Trump protesters and police clash in Washington, DC, during the inauguration.
- As one of his first acts as president, Donald Trump announced the end of certain Obama administration climate and pollution rules.
- Flights around the country are packed with pink as people stream into Washington, DC, for the Women's March, happening the day after Donald Trump's inauguration 👩❤️👩
