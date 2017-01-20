Get Our News App
Trump’s New @POTUS Twitter Page Initially Had A Photo From Obama’s Inauguration

The image, which appeared in the background of Trump’s profile page, has since been changed.

Tamerra Griffin
President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Although Trump had not yet tweeted from the account, his profile photo and background photo had been changed.

But people began to notice something strange about Trump’s Twitter cover photo of people waving American flags in front of the Capitol.

Indeed, the initial banner image used on Trump’s new presidential Twitter page was a photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration. It’s available for use on Getty as a stock image.

Indeed, the initial banner image used on Trump's new presidential Twitter page was a photo from Obama's 2009 inauguration. It's available for use on Getty as a stock image.

Getty / Via gettyimages.com

Moments later, Trump’s team changed the background image to a close-up shot of the American flag, and then again to a portrait of Trump.

Aw @POTUS updated the header image that was from Obama’s inauguration and not his

— Mike Murphy (@mcwm)

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
