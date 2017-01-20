Trump’s New @POTUS Twitter Page Initially Had A Photo From Obama’s Inauguration

President Donald Trump on Friday took over the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC. J. Scott Applewhite / AP ID: 10365542

Although Trump had not yet tweeted from the account, his profile photo and background photo had been changed.



But people began to notice something strange about Trump’s Twitter cover photo of people waving American flags in front of the Capitol.

banner image on new @realDonaldTrump's @potus account shows highly attended inauguration... from 2009… https://t.co/fpakIu4qqS — Adam Pash (@adampash) ID: 10365507

The photo background of @POTUS is that of an inauguration that took place on a sunny day, not today and NOT at Trum… https://t.co/dp4GJj1xQI — Tim Carr/Klondike (@aktimbo) ID: 10365513

.@POTUS's cover photo is from Obama's inauguration. You can tell because there are actually people there.… https://t.co/SXfhHjVFEd — Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) ID: 10365520

Aw @POTUS updated the header image that was from Obama’s inauguration and not his — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) ID: 10365517

Indeed, the initial banner image used on Trump’s new presidential Twitter page was a photo from Obama’s 2009 inauguration. It’s available for use on Getty as a stock image. Getty / Via gettyimages.com ID: 10365552

Moments later, Trump’s team changed the background image to a close-up shot of the American flag, and then again to a portrait of Trump. Aw @POTUS updated the header image that was from Obama’s inauguration and not his — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) ID: 10365586

