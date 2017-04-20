President Trump Hung Out With A Racist Musician At The White House Last Night

Share On more Share On more

Last March, Nugent posted an image to his Facebook page of a moving truck labeled "Two Niggers And A Stolen Truck."

Nugent has been blasted as a racist for years, and Kid Rock has promoted questionable things in his past.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hung out with Sarah Palin and musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent at the White House.

That incident came just one month after he apologized for an anti-Semitic Facebook post in which he showed images of several politicians — like Michael Bloomberg, Diane Feinstein, and Chuck Schumer — each with an Israeli flag next to their faces, under the phrase, "So who is really behind gun control?"

He's also defended apartheid by saying "all men are not created equal."

He's also called President Obama a "subhuman mongrel," and wrote on Facebook that he and Hillary Clinton should be "tried for treason & hung."

On July 18, 2013, Nugent wrote an op-ed about the death of Trayvon Martin for the website Rare. In it, he referred to Martin as a "17-year-old dope smoking, racist gangsta wannabe."

Kid Rock most recently came under fire for selling a pro-Trump t-shirt that depicted a map of electoral votes across the country — the red states were labeled the United States of America, and the blue states were called "Dumbfuck-istan." The musician defended his sales by saying that they were in "overwhelming demand."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Both Palin and Nugent posted photos on their Facebook page.