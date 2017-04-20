Sections

President Trump Hung Out With A Racist Musician At The White House Last Night

Ted Nugent has called President Obama a "subhuman mongrel," has defended apartheid, and has posted anti-Semitic rants on Facebook.

Facebook: sarahpalin

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hung out with Sarah Palin and musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent at the White House.

Nugent has been blasted as a racist for years, and Kid Rock has promoted questionable things in his past.

Last March, Nugent posted an image to his Facebook page of a moving truck labeled "Two Niggers And A Stolen Truck."

That incident came just one month after he apologized for an anti-Semitic Facebook post in which he showed images of several politicians — like Michael Bloomberg, Diane Feinstein, and Chuck Schumer — each with an Israeli flag next to their faces, under the phrase, "So who is really behind gun control?"

He's also defended apartheid by saying "all men are not created equal."

He's also called President Obama a "subhuman mongrel."

Kid Rock most recently came under fire for selling a pro-Trump t-shirt that depicted a map of electoral votes across the country — the red states were labeled the United States of America, and the blue states were called "Dumbfuck-istan." The musician defended his sales by saying that they were in "overwhelming demand."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Both Palin and Nugent posted photos on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

