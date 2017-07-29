Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

18 Cosplayers Who Came To Slay At Nairobi Comic-Con

From Tony Stark to Hermione Granger, Kenya’s most stylish comic book and fantasy lovers showed out at the country’s fourth annual convention.

Posted on
Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nairobi, Kenya
Reporting From
Nairobi, Kenya

Some of Nairobi’s most dedicated sci-fi aficionados, comic book readers, and anime fans showed up and showed out this weekend for Naiccon, the city’s answer to the hugely popular San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), which took place July 20-23.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

Naiccon organizer Thomas Imboywa told BuzzFeed News that he and his friends planned Kenya's first comic book convention in 2014 because they weren’t able to travel to the US to participate in Comic-Con there.

I'm at Nairobi's Comic Con today and it is so LIT with Afrofuturist cosplay realness 🖖🏿🌍
Tamerra Griffin @tamerra_nikol

I'm at Nairobi's Comic Con today and it is so LIT with Afrofuturist cosplay realness 🖖🏿🌍

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We couldn’t make it to SDCC, but we thought: Let’s try to build our own and push our own content, and have fun while we do it,” he said.

Imboywa also wanted to create a platform to celebrate and promote stories from the continent. He said that people from Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Africa, and Rwanda traveled to Kenya to promote their graphic novels and artwork at Naiccon this year, and that others from Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe also showed a keen interest in attending.

Black Panther is coming out in February, and there’s a lot of interest in it because it’s different,” he said, referring to the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its almost all-black cast. “How much more interest would there be if it was homegrown stuff?”

“How many African mythological stories have you heard of, or folklore?" he added. "We have so much content in terms of Africa that we can dish out.”

Rebecca Kiarie, who's on her third time at Naiccon, told BuzzFeed News that the convention provided creatives and gamers on the continent a unique space to express themselves.

“We’ve been TV watchers, we’ve seen other conventions, but we’ve never had one for ourselves,” she said. “And it’s been fun as hell.”

As with its San Diego counterpart, one of the biggest draws of Naiccon? The cosplay! Here's some of the best examples that BuzzFeed News saw while walking the floor:

1. This stylish of interpretation of Scooby-Doo's Velma.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

2. This adorable Minion.

(Bob, specifically.)
Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

(Bob, specifically.)

3. This dynamic Daredevil and Tony Stark duo.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

4. This Todd Ingram lookalike.

(The vegan from Scott Pilgrim vs the World, for those who haven't watched it lately.)
Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

(The vegan from Scott Pilgrim vs the World, for those who haven't watched it lately.)

5. This Red Riding Hood realness.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

6. This nod to Naruto.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

7. And this one!

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

8. This whole entire squad.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

9. This very smart Agent Jemma Simmons look from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

10. This cosplayer who kept it classic as a steampunk plumber.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

11. This brooding Brook from One Piece.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

12. This sister and brother who went as Sakura Haruno and Monkey D. Luffy from Naruto and One Piece, respectively.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

13. This very dedicated Kaonashi from the classic Spirited Away.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

14. This Joker, who took his role VERY seriously.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

15. This super cute Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

16. This Darth Vader who was definitely feeling the power.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

17. This nobleman who came with all the right accessories.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

18. And this Generation of Miracles squad who came to do anything but play.

Tamerra Griffin / BuzzFeed News

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is Nairobi, Kenya.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World