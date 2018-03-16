Welp, It Turns Out Robert Mugabe Is Actually Still Pretty Mad About Getting Kicked Out Of Office

NAIROBI — Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has described the military takeover that led to his resignation last year as a coup d’etat, in his first TV interview since he stepped down.



Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, also said that the means by which President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his former vice president, came into office were improper and illegal.

In an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), filmed from an office in Harare, Mugabe discussed how drastically his relationship with Mnangagwa had changed in the past few months.

Speaking slowly but in a measured tone, the 94-year-old said that he “never thought he whom I had nurtured and brought into government, and whose life I’d worked so hard in prison to save as he was threatened with hanging, would one day he would be the man who would turn against me.”