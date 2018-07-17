People Think Obama Low-Key Shaded Trump In His First Big Speech Since Leaving Office

Barack Obama speaks during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg on July 17, 2018.

NAIROBI — In his biggest speech since leaving the White House, Barack Obama attacked “strongman politics” and politicians who “just make stuff up,” which has been seen as a coded critique of Donald Trump.



While delivering the highly-anticipated Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, Obama talked about the importance of political compromise, but emphasized that it can only be possible if the parties involved can agree on basic principles.

“This is another one of those things I didn’t think I had to lecture about. You have to believe in facts,” he said, earning what appeared to be a knowing laugh from some of the 15,000 people in attendance.

“Without facts, there’s no basis for cooperation,” he continued. “If I say this is a podium and you say it’s an elephant, it’s going to be hard for us to cooperate.”

Although Obama never referred to Trump by name, people on Twitter were quick to draw references to the current US president, whose campaign and administration have been criticized as being rooted in falsehoods.