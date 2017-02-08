People Are Threatening To Boycott Under Armour After Its CEO Praised Trump

Sportswear company Under Armour is facing social media backlash and threats of boycott after CEO Kevin Plank spoke out in favor of President Donald Trump’s pro-business leadership style on Tuesday evening.

In an interview on CNBC, Plank said that Trump’s business acumen was “a real asset for the country.”

The Under Armour CEO lauded Trump’s plans to “build things” and “make bold decisions and be really decisive.”

Plank said he’s “a big fan of people that operate in the world of ‘publish and iterate’ versus ‘think, think, think, think, think.’ So there’s a lot that I respect there.”

Plank met with Trump in the White House on Jan. 23 along with other business leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and executives from Dow Chemical, Dell, and GE to talk about manufacturing and job creation in the US.

Shortly after the interview aired, Twitter was ablaze with people announcing that they would no longer buy Under Armour apparel or shoes following the endorsement.