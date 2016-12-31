2 Reported Dead After Shooting Outside Of A Meek Mill Concert In Connecticut

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images ID: 10249750

Two people have been killed, and two others injured, after a shooting outside of a concert for rapper Meek Mill in Connecticut on Friday night, according to local reports. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the Wallingford Police Department told the Record Journal newspaper that officers received a call around 11:12 p.m. local time after gunshots were heard at the Oakdale Theatre, where Meek Mill had been performing.

The spokesperson said that the concert appeared to have been winding down when the shots were fired.

This video appears to show Meek Mill — whose real name is Robert Williams — leaving the theater when the shooting started.



Three people shot at Wallingford, CT's #OakdaleTheater, where a @MeekMill concert was being held. — HollyGozzip (@HollyGozzip) ID: 10249752

Wallingford Police Leiutenant Cheryl Bradley said that in addition to the two fatalities, two unidentified males received non life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals, according to ABC News.

Authorities quickly closed down roads leading to the venue, and police officers from Cheshire, Meriden, North Haven, and the state department were called to assist with the case, according to the Record Journal.

Bradley described the scene to the Journal as “chaotic, as you can imagine.”

The Wallingford Police Department and Meek Mill’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.