Get Our News App
15 Super Weird Canadian Crime Stories From 2016
The Most Perfect And Pure Dogs I’ve Seen On…
If You Thought 2016 Was Full Of Celebrity Deaths,…
Secret Thoughts Women Have
The Best Beauty And Fashion Trends Of 2016 video
Which Of Elizabeth Swann’s Outfits From "Pirates Of…

2 Reported Dead After Shooting Outside Of A Meek Mill Concert In Connecticut

An additional two people were reportedly injured in the incident. Local authorities are still searching for suspects.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Two people have been killed, and two others injured, after a shooting outside of a concert for rapper Meek Mill in Connecticut on Friday night, according to local reports. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the Wallingford Police Department told the Record Journal newspaper that officers received a call around 11:12 p.m. local time after gunshots were heard at the Oakdale Theatre, where Meek Mill had been performing.

The spokesperson said that the concert appeared to have been winding down when the shots were fired.

This video appears to show Meek Mill — whose real name is Robert Williams — leaving the theater when the shooting started.

Wallingford Police Leiutenant Cheryl Bradley said that in addition to the two fatalities, two unidentified males received non life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals, according to ABC News.

Authorities quickly closed down roads leading to the venue, and police officers from Cheshire, Meriden, North Haven, and the state department were called to assist with the case, according to the Record Journal.

Bradley described the scene to the Journal as “chaotic, as you can imagine.”

The Wallingford Police Department and Meek Mill’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How A 6-Year-Old Got Locked On A Psych Ward

by Rosalind Adams

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing