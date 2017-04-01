This Mom Says Her Son Was Stamped On The Wrist Because He Ran Out Of Lunch Money

Share On more Share On more

A second grader at a school in Phoenix, Arizona, was given a stamp on his inner wrist with the phrase “Lunch Money” to alert his parents that he needed more funds in his account, as part of what his mother said was a humiliating experience.

Tara Chavez, whose son attends Desert Cove Elementary, told BuzzFeed News that she noticed the mark when she picked her child up from school on Thursday.

“He said, ‘Hey mom, I got stamped,’” Chavez recalled. (Chavez asked that her son's name not be used for this article).

Chavez said that when her son showed her the inside of his wrist it said “Lunch Money” in capital letters.

“My kid’s really weird about stuff like that, so I asked if he was given a choice by the lunch lady and he said, ‘No, she just grabbed my wrist and put the stamp on.’”



“I was surprised,” she said. “Normally I get a slip in his folder when he needs more money.”

Chavez said her son told her that he was given a lunch despite the stamp, and that when she checked his account online, there was still 75 cents remaining in it.