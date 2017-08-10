 go to content

World

Kenyans Are Really Into This Man Eating His Meal While He Waited In Line To Vote

“Remember this as the day #GitheriMan singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied.”

Posted on
Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ever since millions of Kenyans took to the polls on Aug. 8 to select their next president in a highly contested race, things have gotten ... a little tense.

Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images

While voting day itself went along relatively smoothly, things began to escalate by Tuesday night when the preliminary results began to trickle in; they showed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of opposition leader Raila Odinga. The incumbent still holds that lead.

Odinga quickly announced that he rejected the preliminary results, and claimed that hackers had compromised the electoral commission’s database in order to skew the elections in Kenyatta’s favor. The commission has since said that their system had not been tampered with.
Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images

Odinga quickly announced that he rejected the preliminary results, and claimed that hackers had compromised the electoral commission’s database in order to skew the elections in Kenyatta’s favor. The commission has since said that their system had not been tampered with.

But the skepticism over voter transparency was enough to spur protests in certain areas of the country, which have so far led to at least five deaths.

Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty Images

But, in the midst of all the confusion, the internet gave Kenyans #GitheriMan.

the proverbial kiki @kmarima

Reply Retweet Favorite

Githeri is a popular Kenyan dish made of corn and beans that have been boiled and mixed together, and people love how casually this man — who has yet to be identified — is eating his while he waited in line to vote on Aug. 8.

And then, of course, came the memes.

We make #Githeriman trend yes?
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

We make #Githeriman trend yes?

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Githeriman #githeri #electionmanenos Photoshop skills on fleek
isaac™🇰🇪 @karin_isaac

#Githeriman #githeri #electionmanenos Photoshop skills on fleek

Reply Retweet Favorite
Mr Steal Your Githeri #GitheriMan @ed_wainaina best at edits 😭😭
Mzee Edd🇰🇪 @005e5n

Mr Steal Your Githeri #GitheriMan @ed_wainaina best at edits 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
#GitheriMan just went viral, .. sit down! Be Humble. This is my favorite .. haha .. chilling on a high rise snackin… https://t.co/GYzTU5xzF8
Alffie @justalffie

#GitheriMan just went viral, .. sit down! Be Humble. This is my favorite .. haha .. chilling on a high rise snackin… https://t.co/GYzTU5xzF8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just when you thought you'd seen the last #GitheriMan meme, you'd find...another one.

After this im done #Githeriman 😂😂😂
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

After this im done #Githeriman 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people guessed which party he voted for.

"If you were independent I would still choose you" 😂😂 Another one by @ed_wainaina
Shaffie Waru @Mwass_

"If you were independent I would still choose you" 😂😂 Another one by @ed_wainaina

Reply Retweet Favorite

#GitheriMan has seen it all.

When you see the girl you've been trying to win over with another dude #GitheriMan
Moqayah @Moqayah

When you see the girl you've been trying to win over with another dude #GitheriMan

Reply Retweet Favorite
😂😂😂second last pic I promise #Githeriman
254 Pacer ♠️ @danobura

😂😂😂second last pic I promise #Githeriman

Reply Retweet Favorite
fast 8 and #Githeriman
Marto 🇰🇪 @MARTINizme

fast 8 and #Githeriman

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Githeriman - Be Humble and show up with Githeri in polling stations
GeezyPaidYourBills @herfuturetense

#Githeriman - Be Humble and show up with Githeri in polling stations

Reply Retweet Favorite

He's everywhere, apparently!

#Githeriman met the Trumps
Emmanuel Lumumba @e_lumumba

#Githeriman met the Trumps

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Githeriman This guy though... He he he he
Ian Abura @ian_abura

#Githeriman This guy though... He he he he

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remember North West? This is her now. Feel old yet?
Shaffie Waru @Mwass_

Remember North West? This is her now. Feel old yet?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Waiting on election results like:

#Githeriman .. The adventures of githeri man now in Kimathi Street
maurice @morreh_m

#Githeriman .. The adventures of githeri man now in Kimathi Street

Reply Retweet Favorite
#Githeriman already on the cover
Aaron Samuel @SamAaronae

#Githeriman already on the cover

Reply Retweet Favorite
I give up on Kenyans #Githeriman
HOLYLAND KENYATTA @LeewellM

I give up on Kenyans #Githeriman

Reply Retweet Favorite

While the country's political future has yet to be determined, Kenyans seem to agree that Githeri Man is the real MVP.

Remember this as the day #Githeriman singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied. 😂
That Guy For Storoz @Ngartia

Remember this as the day #Githeriman singlehandedly kept the spirits of a nation up. Of course because his other hand was occupied. 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is Nairobi, Kenya.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

