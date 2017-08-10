Kenyans Are Really Into This Man Eating His Meal While He Waited In Line To Vote

Ever since millions of Kenyans took to the polls on Aug. 8 to select their next president in a highly contested race, things have gotten ... a little tense.
While voting day itself went along relatively smoothly, things began to escalate by Tuesday night when the preliminary results began to trickle in; they showed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of opposition leader Raila Odinga. The incumbent still holds that lead.
But the skepticism over voter transparency was enough to spur protests in certain areas of the country, which have so far led to at least five deaths.
But, in the midst of all the confusion, the internet gave Kenyans #GitheriMan.
And then, of course, came the memes.
Just when you thought you'd seen the last #GitheriMan meme, you'd find...another one.
Some people guessed which party he voted for.
#GitheriMan has seen it all.
He's everywhere, apparently!
Waiting on election results like:
While the country's political future has yet to be determined, Kenyans seem to agree that Githeri Man is the real MVP.
