Former South African President Jacob Zuma Is Facing A Corruption Trial Over An Arms Deal

NAIROBI — Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office by his own party last month, is facing multiple charges of money laundering, corruption, and racketeering, the nation’s prosecuting body announced Friday.

The charges are all connected to a $2.5 billion arms deal made in the late 1990s, before Zuma became president in 2009.

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma," National Prosecuting Authority director Shaun Abrahams said Friday, as he reinstated charges first laid down in 2007.

Zuma had previously attempted to get the case dismissed, arguing that he had not intended to commit the crimes he’s been charged with.