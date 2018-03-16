 back to top
Former South African President Jacob Zuma Is Facing A Corruption Trial Over An Arms Deal

The charges are all in connection with a $2.5 billion arms deal made in the 1990s. Zuma was forced from office by his own party in February.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Nairobi, Kenya
Reporting From
Nairobi, Kenya
Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

NAIROBI — Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office by his own party last month, is facing multiple charges of money laundering, corruption, and racketeering, the nation’s prosecuting body announced Friday.

The charges are all connected to a $2.5 billion arms deal made in the late 1990s, before Zuma became president in 2009.

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma," National Prosecuting Authority director Shaun Abrahams said Friday, as he reinstated charges first laid down in 2007.

Zuma had previously attempted to get the case dismissed, arguing that he had not intended to commit the crimes he’s been charged with.

#Zumacharges Abrahams says Zuma disputes all the allegations against a him and says he lacked intention to commit any of he crimes listed in the indictment, Zuma further makes allegations of manipulation and fair trial abuses @TeamNews24
Alex Mitchley @AlexMitchley

#Zumacharges Abrahams says Zuma disputes all the allegations against a him and says he lacked intention to commit any of he crimes listed in the indictment, Zuma further makes allegations of manipulation and fair trial abuses @TeamNews24

This is a developing story. Check BuzzFeed News for updates.

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.

Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.

