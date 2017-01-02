Here Are Some Of The Victims Of The Istanbul Nightclub Massacre

11. Shahad Samman

According to her Facebook page, Shahad Sammam was a lawyer and legal adviser at the Tamer Group, and is from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Shahad’s younger brother Sulaimain Samman told Al Arabiya that his sister had been waiting for relatives at Reina the night of the attack.

“My 26-year-old sister was waiting for my uncle, his wife and their little daughter at the Reina restaurant in the Ortakoy area, she was in constant contact with us through WhatsApp,” he said.

“The streets were crowded so my uncle and his family were running late, escaping death. He explained that the family members were in Istanbul for business and tourism. Terrorism transformed their happiness to sorrow. What did my innocent sister do to deserve this?” he added.

In some of the last Snapchat posts Shahad uploaded before she died, she wished her followers a year free of agonies and full of love and happiness.

“Soon we will embark on a new beginning, in a new chapter,” she wrote.