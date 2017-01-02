Here Are Some Of The Victims Of The Istanbul Nightclub Massacre
- At least 39 people were killed early New Year's Day after a gunman opened fire inside Reina, a popular nightclub in Istanbul.
- ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released online Monday.
- The gunman remains at large, and police arrested eight people in connection with the attack on Monday.
- This list will be updated as victims are identified and confirmed.
2. Lebanon
3. Rita Chami
The Lebanese Ministry of Communications confirmed that Rita Chami was among the victims of the attack at Reina nightclub. Her Facebook page has been memorialized.
Her cousin, Ziad Chami, posted on Facebook about her death, mentioning that Rita’s mother had also died and said, “may you rest in peace in the heavens with the angels and your lovely mum.”
5. Haykal Moussallem
According to the BBC, Haykal Moussallem — whose name has also been spelled “Haikal” — owned a fitness club.
Several of the people who had been trained by Moussallem shared photos of their workouts with him on Facebook as they expressed their grief.
“Lucky to have trained with one of the best and most motivating coaches in Lebanon. Rest in peace Haykal Moussallem ” this post read.
Moussallem’s newlywed wife, Mireille Khoury, was also reportedly at Reina the night of the attack, but escaped without any injuries, according to Al Arabiya.
8. Elias Wardini
Elias Wardini reportedly survived the attack inside Reina and attempted to flee the scene by jumping into the Bosphorus River, but later drowned, according to Al Arabiya, which cited Lebanese publications.
Lebanese Basketball tweeted their condolences to both Wardini and Moussallem, who appear to have played in the league.
10. Saudi Arabia
11. Shahad Samman
According to her Facebook page, Shahad Sammam was a lawyer and legal adviser at the Tamer Group, and is from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Shahad’s younger brother Sulaimain Samman told Al Arabiya that his sister had been waiting for relatives at Reina the night of the attack.
“My 26-year-old sister was waiting for my uncle, his wife and their little daughter at the Reina restaurant in the Ortakoy area, she was in constant contact with us through WhatsApp,” he said.
“The streets were crowded so my uncle and his family were running late, escaping death. He explained that the family members were in Istanbul for business and tourism. Terrorism transformed their happiness to sorrow. What did my innocent sister do to deserve this?” he added.
In some of the last Snapchat posts Shahad uploaded before she died, she wished her followers a year free of agonies and full of love and happiness.
“Soon we will embark on a new beginning, in a new chapter,” she wrote.
This post will be updated as more victims are identified and confirmed.
