Kenya Is Holding A Do-Over Of Its Election. It's Not Going Well.

Some counties had people actually show up to vote, while in others, protesters’ interference was so strong that the polls have been postponed until Oct. 28.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kisumu, Kenya

Kenya is currently in the midst of a ~controversial~ election season and what was meant to be a repeat of the calm vote in August has instead been much more unruly.

Cyril Villemain / AFP / Getty Images

It started when the Supreme Court annulled the country’s Aug. 8 election due to irregularities and illegalities, the electoral commission ordered a fresh vote for Oct. 26.

Simon Maina / AFP / Getty Images

Lots of drama went down between the two voting days, including opposition leader Raila Odinga’s withdrawal from the race less than two weeks before polls opened.

Luis Tato / AFP / Getty Images

Thursday’s election rerun looked very different in different counties. Some, like at this polling station in Mombasa and this orderly line in Maasailand, appeared to have people actually show up to vote, despite the confusion.

Cyril Villemain / AFP / Getty Images
Georgina Goodwin / AFP / Getty Images

Others, though, were empty all day long.

Fredrik Lerneryd / AFP / Getty Images
Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

And in some parts of the country, protesters effectively blocked the vote by preventing police from delivering ballots to polling stations.

Stringer / AP
Protesters and police clashed in those areas. Demonstrators threw rocks at police cars, while authorities responded in some cases with tear gas and live bullets.

Siegfried Modola / Reuters

Baz Ratner / Reuters

The interventions and violence were so extreme in some counties that the electoral commission announced that their polls would be postponed until Oct. 28.

Joseph Okanga / Reuters

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Thursday night that voter turnout was at 48% as of 5 PM.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images

So even as officials tally votes from some counties, Kenyans will have to wait at least another three days before they’ll get a final result.

Fredrik Lerneryd / AFP / Getty Images

