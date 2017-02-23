Here’s What Kellyanne Conway Thinks About Feminism

2. “I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anybody ever saying the word ‘feminist,’ or having any political conversation.”

Moderator Mercedes Schlapp: Well, I thought this was going to be an intimate conversation between you and me and over thousands of our closest friends. Thank you all for being here. We’re just so honored to have Kellyanne Conway come join us today in this very special CPAC.

And I want to start by sharing a little bit about yourself. You started picking blueberries in a farm in New Jersey, raised by these incredibly powerful women, your mom, your grandmother, your two aunts.

Then you become CEO of a polling company, you worked with Republicans across the board, conservatives, then you become the first successful female campaign manager and now counselor to the president. Kellyanne Conway, what drives you?

Kellyanne Conway: First of all, everything that you’ve just said is a complete and absolute blessing. You know, women in this country work so hard and not all of them get their shot. And I feel like I worked hard, but I also got my opportunity, which puts it in a different category of blessings. I was raised in a house. I call it South Jersey’s version of The Golden Girls, with the house covers and everything.

Nobody ever had a single political conversation, by my mom, her mom, two of my mother’s unmarried sisters. My father left when I was very young, we have a great relationship now and he certainly does with my four children. But I was raised to be a very strong and independent woman without anybody ever saying the word feminist or having any political conversation.

We were taught to be freethinking, independent, to look at your goals. And that old saying, you could never go home, was never true in my community. We always felt like we could go home.

I believe that Donald Trump is someone who is not fully understood for how compassionate and what a great boss he is to women. He has been promoting and elevating women in the Trump Corporation, in the Trump campaign, in the Trump Cabinet, certainly in the Trump White House. It’s just a very natural affinity for him. And I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity late in the campaign to work with an incredible team — I mean, really an incredible team — to be one of an incredible team, to help him get elected, particularly against a female candidate.

And Hillary Clinton should be applauded for her willingness to serve publicly, but I thought it was very telling this year, Mercedes, that many women looked past the commonality of gender and were looking for what they shared in terms of issues, ideology, vision and just what they want out of their futures for themselves