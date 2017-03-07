This Republican Says Poor People May Have To Choose Between An iPhone And Health Care

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images ID: 10654345

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Tuesday morning said that lower income people who may be left uninsured under the Obamacare replacement plan will have to choose between buying a new iPhone and affording healthcare.

In an interview on CNN, Chaffetz, who is also the chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, was asked if the new plan — if it became law — could leave working class or poor people without insurance.

“Americans have choices. And they’ve got to make a choice,” Chaffetz said.

“So maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They’ve got to make those decisions themselves.”

Chaffetz added that the replacement plan, dubbed the American Healthcare Act, will preserve certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act that Republicans “really do like,” such as the ban on denying coverage to people who have pre-existing conditions, and allowing people to stay on their parents’ plans until they turn 26.

As a member of Congress, Chaffetz has access to government healthcare. He also appears to have an Apple Watch, which would mean he likely has an iPhone.

Hours later, Chafettz appeared on Fox News to discuss his iPhone comment, saying, “maybe I didn’t say it as smoothly as I could.”

“People need to make a responsible choice and I believe in self-reliance,” he said.



Fox News anchor Shannon Bream responded, “The phones are expensive. So are shoes.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Chaffetz’s office for comment.

Chafettz’s comments were quickly ridiculed on Twitter: Cost of a new iPhone, no contract: $670 Median per-capita healthcare costs: $10,345 https://t.co/p5pTu0s1Ju — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) ID: 10654562

Am I to understand that Jason Chaffetz is offering Americans healthcare for the price of an iPhone? Our savior! — Jason Morse (@JasonMorse) ID: 10654570

"Behold, hospital, instead of buying an iPhone I come to you with $750! Bring me ur finest healthcare!" *hands him a tylenol* "u owe us $50" — Dave Lartigue 🌹 (@daveexmachina) ID: 10654561

Instead of that iphone, invest in healthcare Instead of a car, invest in healthcare Instead of a refrigerator...... Instead of food.... — Josh Lesnick (@superhappy) ID: 10654565

Respectively, Rep. Chaffetz, if health care costs were ONLY the cost of a new Iphone, we wouldn't have a problem with health care costs. — jay cowit (@jaycowit) ID: 10654572

Problem: Health care isn't affordable. GOP solution: Give up your iPhone to pay for it. — Tina Dupuy (@TinaDupuy) ID: 10654574

If you really like your existing iPhone, do you get to keep it under the Republican health care plan? — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) ID: 10654576

Oy...@jasoninthehouse blames poor people for prev lack of healthcare..."they should just not buy the new iphone" — (((Bad Hombre))) (@MortsSources) ID: 10654581

Jason Chaffetz leads by example, forgoing purchase of a new laptop so his kids can get vaccinations. — TappouT (@ZeddRebel) ID: 10654667

Watch Chaffetz’s comments here. video-cdn.buzzfeed.com ID: 10654349

