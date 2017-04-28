Fyre Festival Has Descended Into Utter Chaos And The People Who Paid Serious Cash For It Are Livid

Fyre Festival — organized by Ja Rule and billed as a luxury music, art, and food event on a private island in the Bahamas and hyped heavily by celebrities and ~influencers~ like Kendall Jenner — is actually a hot hot hot mess.
Flights have reportedly been cancelled. Headliners have dropped out. Guests are tweeting photos of barebones food and lodging and comparing them to the (absurd) promotional videos the festival put out.
According to its website, the festival promised that attendees will be “be flown roundtrip on a custom, VIP-configured Boeing 737 aircraft between Miami International Airport and Exuma International Airport on Great Exuma.” (Exuma is a district in the Bahamas.) Tickets for the event reportedly ranged from $2,000-$12,000.
But several people attending the festival have said that their flights from Miami have been grounded. Fyre Festival sent guests an update later on that said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, to alleviate logistical challenges, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been cancelled.”
And those who at least managed to board the plane and fly to the Exumas were apparently stranded on the tarmac for hours.
The Fyre Festival site also notes that guests “will be staying in modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes. Additional housing and events were supposed to be available for purchase across nearby islands and private cays.
However, those who are at the Exumas arrived at something a little...less luxe. Actually, the domes look like tents. No, they are tents:
The food appears to be pretty basic, too. 👀😬
And THEN, as if things couldn’t get more bleak, Blink 182, one of many performers headlining Fyre Fest, dropped out.
“We’re not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans,” the band said in its statement.
Blink 182 aren't the only ones jumping ship. Kendall Jenner, who had hyped the event, appears to have deleted any mention of it from her Instagram
On top of that, Fyre Festival started disabling the comments on its Instagram account in an apparent attempt to silence people’s many, many complaints.
A Twitter account called @FyreFraud managed to grab some of the comments before they were deleted.
The Bahamas released a statement on the issue Friday morning, saying that they are "extremely disappointed in the way they events unfolded yesterday."
And when people tried to get the heck out of there, there were issues at the airport — officials appeared to chain up the doors and people said they weren't allowed out of the very hot waiting area.
Now, let’s be honest: This is all very, very unfortunate for the folks who shelled out thousands of dollars for tickets to a music festival in the Caribbean, but everyone else seems to be soaking it up. #fyrefestival is now loaded with schadenfreude.
But people there are insisting that not everyone there was a rich kid.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fyre Fest for more information.
