Miraculously, Nobody Died Or Was Seriously Injured In This Dramatic Plane Crash

Despite a video showing a fiery, dramatic small plane crash in Washington on Tuesday, nobody in the vicinity — including the pilot and his passenger — was seriously injured.
But video footage, captured by a man named Guanting Li and provided to several news outlets, shows the plane take a sharp decline and dip into traffic with an explosion trailing behind it.
The Mukilteo Police Department, who handled the incident along with the Lynnwood Fire Department tweeted that there were no injuries.
But several cars had been damaged by the crash.
Witnesses captured video of some of the damage.
Lynnwood Fire Department noted, however, that some people had sustained minor injuries.
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.