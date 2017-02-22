Army Corps To Close Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Camps

The Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday will shut down the Dakota Access pipeline encampment, an area that was at one point occupied by thousands of protesters who’ve been trying to block the pipeline’s path through the Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota.

The hundreds of demonstrators remaining at the encampment will be made to leave the area by 2 p.m. local time.

An executive evacuation order signed by North Dakota governor Doug Burgum on Feb. 15 said that camp would be closed down due to flooding concerns from melting snow in the area.

Burgum’s order also said that the “accumulated debris, including human waste generated by the populations that have occupied the aforementioned areas of Morton and Sioux Counties pose a significant and increasing environmental threat” to the area.