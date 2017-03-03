A Former Journalist Has Been Arrested For Threatening Jewish Community Centers

Ethan Miller / Getty Images ID: 10634060

Federal authorities said Friday that they had arrested a former, disgraced journalist in connection with several bomb threats made against Jewish Community Centers and the Anti-Defamation League — allegedly all part of a twisted revenge scheme against a romantic partner.

Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, on cyberstalking charges, according to a statement released by United States Attorney Preet Bharara. Law enforcement agents believe Thompson phoned in eight threats to JCCs and the ADL in the woman’s name.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Intercept, Betsy Reed, told BuzzFeed News that based on Thompson’s Twitter feed, he was a former writer at the site. She added that the publication has not been in touch with Thompson since he was fired.

Thompson worked at the Intercept from November 2014 until January 2016. He was found to have fabricated a story about Dylann Roof, and to have created fake email accounts to impersonate other people.



Other stories the Intercept had to correct included quotes attributed to people Thompson described as Donald Trump supporters; a criminal justice professor he claimed talked to him about violence against black women; and an activist he wrote had alleged corruption in Chicago courts.

Shortly after his arrest, the Intercept released this statement:

We were horrified to learn this morning that Juan Thompson, a former employee of the Intercept, has been arrested in connection with bomb threats against the ADL and multiple Jewish Community Centers in addition to cyberstalking. These actions are heinous should be fully investigated and prosecuted. We have no information about the charges against Thompson other than what is included in the criminal complaint. Thompson worked for the Intercept from November 2014 to January 2016, when he was fired after we discovered that he had fabricated sources and quotes in his articles.

Thompson’s Twitter feed referenced the JCC bomb threats and his anger at a woman.

The complaint alleges that between July 2016 through March 2017, Thompson email to “engage in a course of conduct that placed that person in reasonable fear of the death of and serious bodily injury to that person.”



“Thompson’s alleged pattern of harassment not only involved the defamation of his female victim, but his threats intimidated an entire community,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney Jr. said in the statement.

Authorities described Thompson’s alleged threats as part of a “campaign of harassment” against the woman, a social worker in New York City.

The complaint alleges that on July 27, 2016 — about one day after Thompson and the woman allegedly ended their relationship — the executive director of the woman’s job received an email indicating that she had been pulled over for a DUI, and was being sued for spreading sexually transmitted diseases.

Over the next several weeks, the woman received several emails and text messages from someone who claimed to be a close friend or relative of Thompson’s.

The sender made a variety of claims about Thompson, including that he was not responsible for the harassment she faced; that Thompson had sent her money to compensate for hurting her; and that he had been the victim of a robbery and shooting, faced critical injuries, and would soon be taken off life support.

An investigator on the case pointed out in the complaint that Thompson had not, in fact, been the victim of a shooting.

The woman took out an order or protection against Thompson in August 2016.



On Feb. 21, 2017, the ADL received an email indicating that the woman was “behind the bomb threats against jews [sic]. She lives in nyc and is making more bomb threats tomorrow.”



Authorities also said Thompson sent threats in his own name to support his claim that the woman was trying to frame him.

On Feb. 7, 2017, a Manhattan JCC received an emailed bomb threat claiming that “Juan Thompson put two bomb threats in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish newtown tomorrow.”

The ADL tweeted Friday morning that they had been contacted by the FBI, New York State Police, and the NYPD and told that an arrest had been made “in bomb threats against ADL; several other Jewish communities.”

The ADL did not have additional comment at the time of publication.

There have been more than 100 anti-Semitic threats made to JCCs in the US and Canada this year. The investigation into the rest of the threats remains open.

Read the full complaint here.

