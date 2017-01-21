Here Are Some Of The Women’s Marches Happening In Cities Across The US

1. Chicago All traffic stopped on Michigan Ave & #WomensMarchCHI hasn't even officially started yet #WomensMarch @smrtgrls — Amanda Cronkhite (@abcronkhite) Thousands of women clad in pink descended on downtown Chicago Saturday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The event officially begins at 11:30 a.m. but crowds began forming much earlier than that. Organizers told the Tribune that they expected a turnout of 50,000 people, a huge jump from the 22,000 they’d initially estimated. ID: 10368495

2. St. Louis The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) ID: 10368510

3. New York City Amy Schumer arrives at #WomensMarch — Amy Odell (@amyodell) The star-studded protests in New York City — which began Friday night when celebrities like Cher and Alex Baldwin attended the rally organized by Michael Moore — continued during the Women’s March on Saturday when Amy Schumer joined demonstrators on the street. ID: 10368718

4. Wyckoff, New Jersey My mom thought there would be ~30 people at a protest in my (largely Republican) NJ hometown. There are about 1000.… https://t.co/lgKxHGsbMy — ((Julia Reinstein)) (@juliareinstein) ID: 10368513

5. Boston #WomensMarch in Boston right now — Sonia Moghe (@soniamoghe) The crowds at Boston Common, a park located at the center of the city, swelled far beyond expectations on Saturday as thousands of protesters gathered to march, the Boston Globe reported. US Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the event before the march, and told people that they had to resist the threats that a Trump-Pence administration posed to civil rights. “People are worried. Donald Trump’s campaign was about attacks on women, African-Americans, Latinos, religious groups, immigrants,” she said. “A Republican Congress is eager to rip away health care from millions of Americans,” she added. ID: 10368536

6. Denver This is happening at the #WomensMarch in #Denver. Media can air the prayer farce all they want. You won't ignore us! — sammyemerson (@sammyemerson) ID: 10368713

9. Los Angeles "It is so important that we fight together, now and tomorrow and the next day!" — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) ID: 10368759

10. Pittsburgh Provided to BuzzFeed News by Barri Holland Local reports estimate as many as 25,000 attendants in downtown Pittsburgh for the Women’s March. Protesters wielded signs and chanted phrases like, “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.” ID: 10368862

11. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also showed up to the march. Proud to march with my sisters. #OnePittsburgh — bill peduto (@billpeduto) ID: 10368871

12. Cleveland Women's March on Cleveland! Standing with my fellow #NastyWomen! — Melissa Santorelli (@mpearls) ID: 10368876

13. Protests also broke out around the US on Friday following Trump’s inauguration ceremony. ID: 10368547

14. Washington, DC Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo At least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting Friday in the nation’s capital after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Six police officers suffered minor injuries. ID: 10368322

15. New York City ID: 10368323

John Moore / Getty Images New York City saw a star-studded anti-Trump protest on Friday with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Cher, Julianne Moore, and Mark Ruffalo joined demonstrators outside Trump International Hotel and Tower. ID: 10368324

Ted S. Warren / AP Photo Protests at the University of Washington in Seattle erupted during a speech given by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. One person was shot during the demonstration and faces potentially life-threatening injuries. Authorities have arrested a suspect. ID: 10368329

