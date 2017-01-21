Get Our News App
Here Are Some Of The Women’s Marches Happening In Cities Across The US

The main Women’s March is taking place in Washington, DC, but others are being held around the nation.

Tamerra Griffin
Tamerra Griffin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Chicago

Thousands of women clad in pink descended on downtown Chicago Saturday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The event officially begins at 11:30 a.m. but crowds began forming much earlier than that.

Organizers told the Tribune that they expected a turnout of 50,000 people, a huge jump from the 22,000 they’d initially estimated.

2. St. Louis

3. New York City

The star-studded protests in New York City — which began Friday night when celebrities like Cher and Alex Baldwin attended the rally organized by Michael Moore — continued during the Women’s March on Saturday when Amy Schumer joined demonstrators on the street.

4. Wyckoff, New Jersey

5. Boston

The crowds at Boston Common, a park located at the center of the city, swelled far beyond expectations on Saturday as thousands of protesters gathered to march, the Boston Globe reported.

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the event before the march, and told people that they had to resist the threats that a Trump-Pence administration posed to civil rights.

“People are worried. Donald Trump’s campaign was about attacks on women, African-Americans, Latinos, religious groups, immigrants,” she said.

“A Republican Congress is eager to rip away health care from millions of Americans,” she added.

6. Denver

This is happening at the #WomensMarch in #Denver. Media can air the prayer farce all they want. You won't ignore us!

— sammyemerson (@sammyemerson)

7. Park City, Utah

Park City, Utah

View this image ›

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

8. Miami

Instagram: @melanieinmiami

9. Los Angeles

"It is so important that we fight together, now and tomorrow and the next day!"

— Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner)

10. Pittsburgh

Provided to BuzzFeed News by Barri Holland

Local reports estimate as many as 25,000 attendants in downtown Pittsburgh for the Women’s March. Protesters wielded signs and chanted phrases like, “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”

11. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also showed up to the march.

Proud to march with my sisters. #OnePittsburgh

— bill peduto (@billpeduto)

12. Cleveland

Women's March on Cleveland! Standing with my fellow #NastyWomen!

— Melissa Santorelli (@mpearls)

13. Protests also broke out around the US on Friday following Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

14. Washington, DC

Washington, DC

View this image ›

Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo

At least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting Friday in the nation’s capital after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Six police officers suffered minor injuries.

15. New York City

View this image ›

John Moore / Getty Images

New York City saw a star-studded anti-Trump protest on Friday with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Cher, Julianne Moore, and Mark Ruffalo joined demonstrators outside Trump International Hotel and Tower.

17. Seattle

View this image ›

Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

Protests at the University of Washington in Seattle erupted during a speech given by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. One person was shot during the demonstration and faces potentially life-threatening injuries. Authorities have arrested a suspect.

19. Los Angeles

View this image ›

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

People took to the streets across Los Angeles Friday to protest Trump’s inauguration and held signs that read “Hate does not make America great,” and “Immigrants are America’s ghostwriters.”

“The civil rights movement did not happen because people waited around for government to pass this bill or that bill,” 67-year-old Edward Pintzer, 67, told the Los Angeles Times. “The true power is with the people.”

Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.
