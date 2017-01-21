Here Are Some Of The Women’s Marches Happening In Cities Across The US

1. Chicago
All traffic stopped on Michigan Ave & #WomensMarchCHI hasn't even officially started yet #WomensMarch @smrtgrls— Amanda Cronkhite (@abcronkhite)
Thousands of women clad in pink descended on downtown Chicago Saturday morning, the Chicago Tribune reported. The event officially begins at 11:30 a.m. but crowds began forming much earlier than that.
Organizers told the Tribune that they expected a turnout of 50,000 people, a huge jump from the 22,000 they’d initially estimated.
2. St. Louis
3. New York City
The star-studded protests in New York City — which began Friday night when celebrities like Cher and Alex Baldwin attended the rally organized by Michael Moore — continued during the Women’s March on Saturday when Amy Schumer joined demonstrators on the street.
4. Wyckoff, New Jersey
5. Boston
The crowds at Boston Common, a park located at the center of the city, swelled far beyond expectations on Saturday as thousands of protesters gathered to march, the Boston Globe reported.
US Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the event before the march, and told people that they had to resist the threats that a Trump-Pence administration posed to civil rights.
“People are worried. Donald Trump’s campaign was about attacks on women, African-Americans, Latinos, religious groups, immigrants,” she said.
“A Republican Congress is eager to rip away health care from millions of Americans,” she added.
6. Denver
7. Park City, Utah
8. Miami
9. Los Angeles
10. Pittsburgh
Local reports estimate as many as 25,000 attendants in downtown Pittsburgh for the Women’s March. Protesters wielded signs and chanted phrases like, “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”
11. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also showed up to the march.
12. Cleveland
13. Protests also broke out around the US on Friday following Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
14. Washington, DC
At least 217 people were arrested and charged with rioting Friday in the nation’s capital after President Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Six police officers suffered minor injuries.
15. New York City
New York City saw a star-studded anti-Trump protest on Friday with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Cher, Julianne Moore, and Mark Ruffalo joined demonstrators outside Trump International Hotel and Tower.
17. Seattle
Protests at the University of Washington in Seattle erupted during a speech given by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. One person was shot during the demonstration and faces potentially life-threatening injuries. Authorities have arrested a suspect.
19. Los Angeles
People took to the streets across Los Angeles Friday to protest Trump’s inauguration and held signs that read “Hate does not make America great,” and “Immigrants are America’s ghostwriters.”
“The civil rights movement did not happen because people waited around for government to pass this bill or that bill,” 67-year-old Edward Pintzer, 67, told the Los Angeles Times. “The true power is with the people.”
- Tens of thousands of people are gathered for the Women's March On Washington, and marches are being held worldwide in solidarity.
- Crowds for the Women's March in Washington, DC are turning out to be much larger than for the inauguration so far.
- On his first day in office President Trump signed an executive order to "minimize the economic burden" of the Affordable Care Act.
- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at an inaugural ball 🇺🇸