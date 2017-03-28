A Teen In Oregon Was Killed When A Log Rolled On Top Of Her At The Beach

Share On more Share On more

A 14-year-old girl was killed on March 25 when a log rolled on top of her while she was at the beach with her friends in Oregon.

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, Oregon State Police said that Aurora Genai Sheffel died of injuries she sustained when she was pinned down by a log at South Jeffy Park Beach in Bandon, Oregon.

She had been playing on the logs with two of her friends during a receding tide, her stepfather, David Wederquist, told local paper the Register-Guard.

“They were just taking pictures and posing,” he said.

Oregon State Police Troopers arrived at the beach with an emergency crew around 4 p.m. They said witnesses had managed to lift the log off of Aurora before they’d arrived, but that Aurora had already sustained life-threatening injuries from the incident.

“Despite the efforts of a responding Bandon Police officer, who administered CPR and the paramedics who performed life saving measures, the victim succumbed to her injuries,” the release read.

Aurora was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Oregon police point out that during such heavy, receding tides, the “ocean is strong enough to pick up even the biggest log and roll it down on top of you. Some logs may look small, but even the tiny ones can be waterlogged and weigh tons.”

Wederquist said that Aurora had been celebrating the beginning of spring break — she was a freshman at North Eugene High School — and having recently made the varsity cheerleading team.

“She was really mostly a nerd,” he told the Register-Guard. “Straight As. But she thought she’d give cheerleading a try.”

The school posted a message about her death on its Facebook page.