A Massive Drought Could Leave Four Million People Without Water. Here's What You Need To Know.

University of Cape Town climate scientist Peter Johnston told BuzzFeed News that South Africa, Australia, and California are situated in climate regions that require them to conserve water collected in the winter to last them through the drier summer months.

“Drought is not abnormal,” he told BuzzFeed News over Skype, “but it is abnormal to have a drought three winters in a row, and that’s what’s happened in Cape Town.”

Unlike the more rural regions of the country where people are more accustomed to droughts and know how to live through them, “we in the city expect to have water all the time,” he said.

Xanthea Limberg, who heads Cape Town’s Department of Informal Settlement, Water, and Waste Services, told BuzzFeed News that, while the city does not employ its own climate researchers, it “accepts the scientific consensus that weather patterns are changing faster than ever before. This has informed the city’s work over many years to increase its resilience to the effects of difficult-to-predict weather events such as droughts or floods.”

Johnston pointed out that while he doesn’t believe climate change directly caused Cape Town’s three-year drought, it’s created conditions in which long-lasting droughts are more likely to occur.

“It means that during a cycle of wetter and drier years, you get less rainfall on average,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing if you can cope with that deficit.”